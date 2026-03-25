ESPN Legend, MVP Voter Dismisses Luka Doncic’s MVP Case for Playing Only “Half the Court”

When you zoom out, the NBA is more than just chasing a championship. Players grind through 82 games, battling injuries and adversity. Some rise above, earn respect, and hear the crowd roar, “MVP! MVP!” when they step on the court. In that case, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the clear favorite for a second straight MVP. Nikola Jokic follows, while Victor Wembanyama has boldly declared his intent to win. But where do names like Jaylen Brown and Luka Doncic fit in?

On the set of Pardon the Interruption with Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser, the Boston Celtics’ superhero got a vote each, while Wilbon scrapped Doncic out of the conversation in a harsh verdict.

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“I have a vote in this. And I will tell you it’s tightened up. My vote, and I’m not even sure the order. I think it’s Jaylen Brown one, I think it’s SGA two, and I think it’s Victor three. And then don’t talk to me about a guy who plays half the court, Luka Doncic,” the ESPN legend said.

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How accurate is the MVP voter’s argument here? To be fair, Michael Wilbon’s “plays half the court” jab at Luka Doncic still lands, but it’s losing teeth. Once seen as a defensive liability who wandered too much and relied on size rather than positioning, Luka has shown clear growth this season.

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In 2025‑26, his activity, impact, and defensive metrics all point to a player more engaged than ever, even if he remains a net negative compared to elite defenders. He’s drifting less, rotating better, and actually contesting shots, proving his effort can’t be dismissed.

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Looking at the numbers, Luka’s counting stats tell an interesting story. In 2025‑26, he’s averaging 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocks, and roughly 2.2 deflections per game. That’s close to his 2024‑25 levels of 1.8–1.9 steals and slightly higher deflections. His hands-on defensive activity remains strong. He’s far from the “half-court” stereotype when it comes to hustle. He is showing he can disrupt passing lanes and apply pressure, even if the results aren’t perfect.

Team-based defensive ratings add more nuance. Luka’s 2025‑26 defensive rating sits around 113.7. It’s worse than the league’s top defenders but slightly better than the Lakers’ team baseline of 116–117. Contrast this with his Dallas years, where his rating often sat in the 118–120+ range. Doncic still costs his team 4–7 points per 100 possessions on defense, but the gap has shrunk significantly, reflecting tangible improvement. Meanwhile, on/off metrics reinforce the story.

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With Luka on the floor, the Lakers’ defensive rating is about 116.0. When he sits, it drops to 121.5. The defense remains a little worse with him playing, but the difference is smaller than before. Doncic’s defensive reputation is evolving. Looks like Luka is proving he can influence the game on both ends, even if he can’t flip the switch to elite defender just yet.

How much has Luka Doncic’s defense actually improved?

Three areas highlight Luka Doncic’s clear defensive growth. Opponents shot 1.8% worse from the field in 2024‑25 when Luka was their primary defender, with dips on both twos and threes. That trend continues in 2025‑26, as analytics now show he holds his man mostly to or slightly below expectation, rather than being routinely exploited.

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His activity and effort metrics are near career highs, with steals, deflections, and contested shots proving he’s far from a passive “half-court” player, even if about 41% of drives still lead to blow-bys, ranking among the league’s worst. Team context also shifts the narrative.

Dallas’ defense under Luka was mediocre, amplifying his on-court defensive negatives. In 2025‑26, the Lakers are weaker defensively overall, yet their individual defensive-rating delta aligns closely with the team baseline. So, you could say that he’s evolving from a defensive liability into a player who can genuinely influence the game on both ends.

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Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominates the MVP odds at -900 on FanDuel, and the numbers explain why. The Thunder sit at 57-15, while SGA is averaging 31.5 PPG on a career-high 55.5% shooting. He’s maintained this output despite missing All-Star Jalen Williams for much of the season and constant roster shuffles due to injuries. His efficiency and consistency make him the clear favorite.

Imago Mar 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In contrast, Jaylen Brown sits at +20000, a 200-1 longshot, yet Kornheiser and Wilbon praise him for carrying the Celtics while Jayson Tatum recovered from his Achilles tear, a feat many see as even more impressive given the circumstances.

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Meanwhile, Luka Doncic has surged into top-three MVP contention, holding +1000 to +1200 odds behind SGA. Doncic’s late-season scoring spree with the Lakers has transformed him from a long shot to a firm contender. Victor Wembanyama trails closely at +1200, spearheading a Spurs team ahead of schedule in its championship build.

Brown and Wemby both have compelling cases: Brown for leading the Celtics under adversity, Wemby for his historic leap with the Spurs. Both remain All-NBA worthy, each shining in dramatically different ways.

Well, indeed, Luka Doncic might not be the strongest defender on the court. However, he is shutting down all the “plays only half the court” conversation this season. MVP or not, the Slovenian sensation is making lots of noise after averaging 39.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in 10 games in his last 10 games. Now, only time will tell if he will become the Most Valuable Player or if he’ll have to wait longer.