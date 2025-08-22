“ESPN Let You Go, It’s a Death Knell”: Stephen A. Smith Speaks on Fightback After Getting Fired by American Network

Stephen A Smith has built his reputation on being blunt, but few know how close he came to fading out of the industry altogether. His career, now one of the most recognizable in sports media, was almost cut short more than a decade ago, during a period when being let go by ESPN often meant the end of the line. There’s one chapter he calls “the most improbable part” of his journey, a moment when his future hung in the balance. He shared exactly how he clawed back from that edge, and why his return wasn’t just unlikely; it was nearly unheard of in that era of sports broadcasting.

In 2009, ESPN decided to move on from Stephen A. “Usually when ESPN let you go, it’s d–th row,” Smith revealed in a candid conversation on The LeBatard Show. “Particularly if you’re a black man in this industry… you’re considered persona non grata. People are not hiring you. They’re not talking to you. That goes a long way.”

At the time, ESPN’s influence was unrivaled. Departures often left talent in limbo: visible enough to be remembered but marked as risky to rehire. Smith recalled that between May 2009 and April 2012, “I was not on television. I was essentially banned, in my estimation, blackballed. I was considered somebody you didn’t want to do business with.”

The media landscape then offered few lifelines. Podcasts were still in their infancy, digital-first outlets were just emerging, and radio opportunities didn’t carry the same weight as TV. “You’re looking at your opportunities and you’re wondering where they were, and who would ever touch you again,” he said. For Smith, that question wasn’t rhetorical; it was about survival.

This wasn’t just a quiet career lull; it was a label that followed him. “When the worldwide leader lets you go with that level of trepidation or angst… that’s a lot to overcome, particularly back in the day,” he explained. Overcoming it required more than waiting for the phone to ring; it meant forcing his way back into relevance.

From Blacklist to Primetime, Stephen A. Smith’s untold journey

Stephen A Smith’s return began with Fox Sports Radio in 2010, a stopgap that kept him connected to the sports conversation but did little to reestablish his television footprint. At that time, radio was still seen as a secondary platform compared to the visibility and reach of TV, and while it provided a lifeline, it wasn’t enough to secure his standing in an increasingly competitive media environment. That transitional phase, though modest in appearance, was critical: it kept his name circulating within industry circles, gave him a platform to prove his reliability again, and positioned him for the next step in his comeback.

He credits persistence and visibility as the twin engines of his revival. “People look at the fact that I came back… but what they’re not realizing is what I had to endure to even get the chance,” he said. It wasn’t just about landing another contract; it was about rebuilding trust in a climate where one misstep could cement a permanent exile.

Today, Smith is one of ESPN’s most prominent voices, helming First Take and wielding influence well beyond the debate table, despite consistently getting into controversies. His journey illustrates how, even in an era when ESPN layoffs often spelled career purgatory for on-air talent, calculated resilience and relentless networking could bend the narrative back in your favor.