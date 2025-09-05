ESPN Makes New Hiring Weeks After Doris Burke Demotion Reshapes NBA Broadcast Team

ESPN’s broadcast world has been in flux all summer, and the ripple effects are still showing. A recent reshuffle of its top NBA broadcast team, which followed viewer backlash and internal talk about chemistry, has led the network to make a strategic hire.

And at the center of the recent changes is Doris Burke. After making history as the first woman to serve as a TV game analyst for a championship round in 2023, Burke was moved from her lead analyst role. While ESPN has framed the change as a broadcast realignment aimed at improving chemistry, on-air moments fed the debate about fit and tone.

One awkward exchange after a Rudy Gobert dunk produced a quip that did not land for many viewers and set off social media. Internal reviews flagged viewer engagement and analyst dynamics as part of the reason for change, and industry reporting noted Tim Legler as a likely option to rework the lead crew. Through it all, the network kept one foot in continuity by offering Burke a new contract while it retools the top lineup.

This week, ESPN, in a post on its official account, confirmed “ESPN signs @VinceGoodwill as a national #NBA, @nyknicks & @BrooklynNets writer,” and the accompanying banner outlined his new title as NBA senior writer with franchise and national responsibilities. The social post also highlighted Goodwill’s Detroit roots and his background at Eastern Michigan University, and noted his prior stops at Yahoo Sports, NBC Sports Chicago, and The Detroit News as part of the package the network rolled out.

Goodwill’s arrival, after nearly two decades covering the league at regional and national outlets, is expected to deepen Knicks and Nets reporting while supplying broader NBA features. ESPN has also added Anthony Slater from The Athletic to beef up its beat reporting and promoted Tim Legler into the top analyst rotation. At the same time, the network made clear Burke remains on staff under a new deal and that “Burke will call ‘full slates of games throughout the regular season and the NBA playoffs’ on ESPN and ABC with play by play announcer Dave Pasch”.

Moreover, ESPN’s hiring of a veteran writer like Goodwill is a direct reply to questions about coverage and accuracy that have followed its recent changes.

A deeper strategy behind the ESPN hires

Goodwill’s addition, which comes after his long-running “Good Word with Goodwill” podcast at Yahoo Sports, gives the network both local depth and a proven cross-platform reach. The hire also fits a larger pattern of recruiting experienced reporters to steady the newsroom. This strategy was previously seen with the addition of Slater and the high-profile signing of Shams Charania as the network’s senior NBA insider. By bringing in established talent from competitors, ESPN is strengthening its reporting while its broadcast side experiments.

All of these moves underscore the high stakes of the NBA’s new media rights landscape. With the league’s massive, multi-billion-dollar deal beginning this season, competition for viewers is at an all-time high. ESPN’s decision to promote Tim Legler and re-sign voices like Richard Jefferson and Doris Burke isn’t just about on-air chemistry; it’s a strategic response to a new era where their broadcast and reporting must be optimized to compete with a host of new partners, including NBC and Amazon.

What’s left is to see whether these changes bring smoother broadcasts and tighter reporting or if the debate will continue to simmer into the next season.