ESPN NBA Broadcaster’s Departure Unites Rival Media Organizations In Praise

After nearly a decade at ESPN, Elle Duncan signed off from her broadcast home. She’s now moving on to the next big thing in sportscasting, i.e., streaming. Her move from traditional cable to Netflix is an industrial shift in multiple ways. While many have been speculating about who would fill Duncan’s void, veterans within and outside the media organization have united in celebrating the SportsCenter host’s impact.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After an emotional farewell and a subtle jab at her former bosses on air, Duncan received an outpour of support. She replied to it on X with a heartfelt message.

“I have no words for the send off I just got from my family at ESPN. I’m so humbled. I’m so emotional. I’m so grateful. I’ll have more to say – but right now I’m just overwhelmed and soaking in my family on my sons bday. Thank you to everyone who watched. ILYSM.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not only her ‘family at ESPN’ but also her colleagues in the industry who responded to her message.

Speaking of criticism, someone who’s got experience walking from ESPN, Jemele Hill, took a break from criticizing ESPN’s NFL analysts to pen a heartwarming message to her former colleague on X.

“On top of being so gifted at what she does, Elle is funny, vibrant and genuine. Her authenticity is such a great example for journalists who fear they aren’t enough or can’t fully be themselves. She elevated whatever broadcast she was on and I have no doubt that will continue on her new path.”

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Jan 25, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan, left, and ESPN reporter & play-by-play commentator Holly Rowe, right, stand by LSU Lady Tigers fans before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

“You deserve it all! Couldn’t be happier for you and all your success. Keep shining and representing 🖤 and congratulations on the next adventure,” Emmy-winning MLB reporter at NESN, Jahmai Webster wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As NBA coverage returns on NBC, Celtics reporter Kayla Burton gets to share the sport that she admired Duncan for. And the ESPN host’s goodbye brought back some memories for her.

“I’ll never forget when Kobe passed, all of our hearts sunk. It was Elle who acknowledged (IMO) the most important part in remembering him… being a ‘girl dad.’ Since then I said to myself, I want to (in my own way) be like Elle. Cheers to you, Elle. Keep going. Kobe would be proud.”

Duncan’s tribute to Kobe Bryant as a father after his and Gigi’s tragic untimely death remains one of her most unforgettable works. Her impact over a decade is why sports veterans claim, “Elle Duncan is going to immediately elevate Netflix Sports.”

ADVERTISEMENT

We also got the rare stories of Duncan, including one from NBC’s Tristi Rodriguez, who met her at an event by NAHJ/NABJ.

“To no surprise, she’s even more great in person. She chatted to me like we were besties, gave me her email & some great advice,” Rodriguez penned.

The face of NBA Countdown, Malika Andrews, also got emotional.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So excited for you, Elle. We are sure going to miss you 🤎 Thank you for setting the standard for so many of us with authenticity.”

Clearly, it was not only inside ESPN that Duncan’s exit left a mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elle Duncan’s impact felt within the walls of ESPN too

Elle Duncan’s move to Netflix was announced last month, and almost immediately, speculation began on who would replace her.

Insiders claimed that ESPN president of content Burke Magnus was receiving resumes from on-air personalities vying for Duncan’s 6 pm SportsCenter slot and her spots on College GameDay and WNBA Countdown.

While Duncan’s about to headline Netflix’s multi-sport library, ESPN was embroiled in a spate of controversies not limited to Disney/ABC’s feud with YouTube TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

She addressed the “headlines” on ESPN in her farewell and clarified her take on criticism once and for all.

“Anyone in this chair knows that criticism is just a part of the job and you take it,” she said. “But the faces of this place are not the soul of this place.”

Imago Credit: IMAGO

ESPN’s NFL reporter, Mina Kimes, caught every second of Duncan’s emotional exit last night and had to make her feelings known.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aw man this @elleduncanESPN farewell has me tearing up. One of the funniest, smartest, coolest coworkers I’ve ever had, and a true friend to boot. 🫶”

Among the messages from ESPN vets on air, Kendrick Perkins spoke about his “good friend, Elle Duncan.” He showed appreciation for “our back and forth, dropping balls on SportsCenter, you know how we do it.”

Laura Rutledge already sent her message on air, but she couldn’t stop herself from typing one out quickly, too.

“Doesn’t feel real but so excited for you in this next chapter!! Go be the star that you always are ❤️,” Rutledge wrote in tribute.

Elle Duncan is starting 2026 with a new look. But what she has left behind at ESPN remains legendary.