ESPN Receives Intel From NBA Scouts About 6′10″ EuroBasket Star Teams Are Fighting For

“We see a future star of basketball,” Finland’s head coach said about the team’s ‘X-Factor’. No, this isn’t about Lauri Markkanen, although the Jazz forward was integral in completing a historic victory against Serbia. He was referring to an 18-year-old, Miikka Muurinen. EuroBasket watchers know him as Slim Jesus, as he literally glides through the air, making theatre out of every dunk.

Muurinen has been electric for Finland during their tournament. Age has hardly equated to fear, as the 6’10 giant averages the second-highest blocks for the national team. Oh, and he comes off the bench. He’s already evolved into a top high school prospect, but the bigger picture has already been set in motion.

“Well, look, the scouts go, the scouts who I’m relying on to feed me information, they’re not going over there to evaluate Luka Doncic’s step back,” said Brian Windhorst. The ceiling? “He should be, it certainly seems like he’s poised to potentially be a lottery pick in 2027, at least as of now,” Bontemps added on Hoop Collective.

There’s all to be in awe of with Miikka Muurinen. He might be 6’10, but he’s extremely shifty for a guy his size. His athleticism has become a sensation of its own, and add in shot-creation, and he presents himself as a real contender. At this age, without any college experience, Muurinen has shown he can hold his own with some of the NBA’s best.

Of course, it’s too early to put him on such a high stairway just yet. With the character he has shown, Muurinen is fearless. Finland’s landmark win against Serbia served as evidence.

Muurinen has no far for the big moment

Within Finland, the team is well aware of the bright possibilities for their 18-year-old teammate. “It takes time and practice, but he’s an NBA player, for sure,” said the team captain, Sasu Salin. It’s his first EuroBasket, but looking at him, there’s not an ounce of nervousness. In fact, Muurinen seems to embrace pressure situations.

Take a look at the game against Serbia. The game was tied in the fourth quarter. Any team that got a break could utilize momentum. That’s where Muurinen delivered the biggest blows. He nailed two consecutive three-pointers without any hesitation to give Finland a 74-70 lead. One of those came over Nikola Jokic, a shot over one of the best players in the world.

His personality and confidence are big. So much so that it’s a striking part of his game. And according to head coach Lassi Tuovi, the best thing is to let him loose. “You cannot put him in a box: the box will be too small… We see a future star of basketball. But we are very happy that he also helps us so much to light it up, even though he plays short minutes,” he said about the talent.

He’s already appearing on NBA teams’ radars. Moreover, he’s already shown that winning is what dictates his game. Miikka Muurinen has shown that he has the promise. The basketball world would love to see him become the player of his capabilities.