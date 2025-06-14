ESPN Reporter Confirms Mavs’ Cooper Flagg Decision Amid Dallas Franchise’s Social Media Drama

The NBA offseason hasn’t even officially begun, and yet, chaos is already the theme. Shams Charania, ESPN’s top insider, has doubled down on his prediction that this summer will be “off the hook,” with bold-faced names on the move and franchises scrambling to reshape their futures. But while Kevin Durant’s trade market and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s uncertain future dominate headlines, one decision seems all but locked in.

Cooper Flagg to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the Mavericks’ recent social media antics—from cryptic posts to fan meltdowns over Luka Doncic’s departure—their draft plans appear shockingly straightforward. Shams confirmed on The Rich Eisen Show that Dallas is fully committed to taking Flagg first overall. He dismissed any notion of a last-minute Lakers heist. “The Mavericks are going to be taking Cooper Flagg for sure,” he stated. That put an end to speculation before it could spiral further.

Of course, nothing in the NBA is ever that simple. Flagg is still set to meet with the Mavericks next week and will be spending time with Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd, “He’ll [Cooper] be there for a couple of days…. they have fully honed in on Cooper Flagg as the no. 1 overall pick”. But Shams was clear: this isn’t a prelude to a trade. It’s just due diligence in a league where even the surest bets come with fine print. The Mavericks, armed with the top pick and a glaring need for a franchise cornerstone post-Luka, aren’t overthinking this.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The bigger picture? This offseason is shaping up to be a seismic shift for the league. Cooper Flagg‘s draft fate might be one of the few certainties. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that the NBA loves a good plot twist—so maybe don’t fully close the door on chaos just yet. Then again, when your team accidentally announces their pick two weeks early, some doors might just slam shut on their own.

AD

Mavericks Accidentally Leak Cooper Flagg Pick in Pre-Draft the “Website Blunder”

The NBA offseason is supposed to be full of suspense, intrigue, and carefully guarded secrets. But leave it to the Dallas Mavericks to cut through all that noise with the subtlety of a flashing neon sign.

In what might be the least surprising “leak” of the draft season, the Mavericks accidentally published—and then quickly deleted—a “Welcome to Dallas, Cooper Flagg” graphic on their official website. Because why let the actual draft night have any drama when you can spoil your own pick two weeks early?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Front Office Sports (@frontofficesports) Expand Post

The premature post, captured by team reporter Kevin Gray before it vanished, confirmed what everyone already knew: Flagg is heading to Dallas. Teams always prepare these graphics in advance, but publishing the No. 1 pick’s welcome party early? That’s the kind of blunder that gets you roasted on NBA Twitter for days.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans reacted with a mix of facepalms and shrugs. Some called it an embarrassing mistake. Others appreciated the efficiency—why waste time pretending there’s any doubt? Flagg isn’t just the consensus top prospect. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He’s a two-way force who led Duke to the Final Four, swept ACC honors, and looks like the franchise cornerstone Dallas needs post-Luka. And when you luck into the No. 1 pick with a 1.8% lottery miracle, you don’t get cute with it. The only remaining question is once Flagg joins the team, where will Jason Kidd fit PJ Washington?

Sure, the Mavericks will still go through the motions—Flagg has a workout scheduled, and the front office will dutifully claim they’re “exploring all options.” But let’s be honest: that accidental post was as good as a press conference.