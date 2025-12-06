ESPN Reporter Hits Back at JJ Redick Over Unusual Remark on LeBron James’ 10-Point Scoring Streak

Usually 10 or less points aren’t a major talking point. Nobody really talked about how many single-digit scoring games JJ Redick had during his playing career. Until now. The day LeBron James’ 10+ point game streak ended, the discussion changed. Redick wanted to be done with that subject. His indirect jab to one veteran reporter came back to bite him.

Yesterday the Lakers beat the Raptors 120-123 and LeBron James scored eight points. After the game, Redick downplayed the obsession with Bron’s score over the Lakers win.

During an extensive post-game presser, he was asked if James lowers scores are discussed by the team. The Lakers head coach randomly threw ESPN’s Dave McMenamin under the bus. “Too many that McNenamin keeps bringing it up.”

He got the whole press room laughing. Maybe McMenamin did too. While his evil gears turned.

The Lakers are in Boston tonight and Dave McMenamin was right there in the pre-game presser to ask about Bron’s streak, because that’s obviously his job. Redick dismissed it with one line. “In some ways, I’m really glad the streak is over so now we can stop talking about it.”

McMenamin took that statement and tweeted, “In fairness to the Q, JJ is qualified to talk about the challenge of it as someone who scored 10 or fewer 322 times. 😉”

Dave:1, JJ: 0.

JJ Redick isn’t getting what he wants

Despite what Redick wants, everyone is going to talk about LeBron James’ streak. He had almost 1,300 games going into year 23 and almost at 41 years old. It proved he was not going to fade into lesser minutes and low scores. James however, ended the streak three games short of 1,300 in a memorable fashion.

Against Phoenix, James struggled to get those 10 points in an embarrassing loss. The Raptors game erased the selfish accusations yesterday.

Both teams were tied at 120 after Austin Reaves, who scored an astounding 44, made a floater. Brandon Ingram failed to make a shot that would’ve given Raptors the win and James had the ball.

He had the opportunity to get his score to 10. Instead, James threw a lob to Rui Hachimura to make the game-winning three that ended the game 123-120 in the Lakers’ favor. James finished with eight points, going 4-for-17 from the field and 0-for-5 from deep. His 18-year streak of consecutive double digit games froze at 1,297.

Despite Redick’s best efforts, we can’t stop talking about that incredible clutch pass and Rui’s shot. James himself said the streak ended in “the best way” because of that buzzer-beater. We’re more inclined to believe Bron over JJ.