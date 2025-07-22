ESPN Reporter Reveals Bradley Beal’s Role as Clippers Receive Kawhi Leonard Reality Check

The Los Angeles Clippers have had one of the most active offseasons in the NBA. Stockpiling veterans and reshaping their depth chart with one goal in mind, win now. With Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, Chris Paul, and John Collins all joining the roster and James Harden and Nicolas Batum re-signed, LA is pushing its chips in. But no matter how many pieces they acquire, the entire plan hinges on one man: Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard, when healthy, is one of the league’s premier two-way forces. But staying healthy has been the Clippers’ biggest gamble. Injuries have haunted him for years. And while LA’s 50-win season in 2024–25 proved they could still be dangerous. They were bounced in the first round by Denver, with Kawhi missing the series entirely. With the window closing and Leonard’s contract nearing its end, this season could be his last chance to cement a legacy in Los Angeles.

In the latest episode of The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Tim Bontemps delivered sharp insights into the new-look Clippers. And MacMahon, for one, isn’t buying the talk that Bradley Beal could come off the bench. MacMahon shut that talk down quickly, “Like the idea of Bradley Beal coming off the bench, I don’t see that happening.” This gives us a peek into how Tyronn Lue is likely to manage minutes and roles.

via Imago Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) warms up before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Beal, who averaged 17 points per game last season with strong efficiency, is not the sixth-man type, not at 32. He’s also eight years younger than Chris Paul, who has agreed to come off the bench in what will likely be his final NBA season. Paul’s return to LA was expected, but the team made it clear he would serve in a backup role. Beal is in an entirely different category. While the Clippers are flooded with talent and have legitimate depth, they’re also in need of perimeter scoring and offensive firepower, two things Beal still provides at a high level.

And when it comes to Kawhi Leonard, keeping him fresh means not throwing him into the fire defensively every night. That means someone else has to shoulder that load—and it won’t be Beal. MacMahon’s quote signals that the Clippers will be managing matchups with Leonard’s longevity in mind.

Everything still comes down to Kawhi Leonard

While the new additions strengthen LA’s bench and give them arguably the best 10-man rotation in the West, the truth remains brutally simple. Tim Bontemps laid it out on “Everything with them just comes down to what version of Kawhi are they gonna get, and will he show up? And I certainly can understand anybody who would say yeah, I’m not going to bet on Kawhi.” That’s the reality check Clippers fans have to face. Even with Harden, Beal, Collins, and Zubac forming a solid starting unit, and Chris Paul, Brook Lopez, and Bogdan Bogdanovic anchoring a veteran bench, it’s all meaningless if Kawhi isn’t on the floor in May.

LA has done a good job insulating themselves from disaster by adding reinforcements at every position. They’re two-deep everywhere. But Bontemps nailed the big-picture dilemma: this team’s postseason success or failure will still be dictated by whether Kawhi can remain fit. As Tim McMahon put it, “The number one factor for the Clippers is Kawhi’s health. If you want to maximize Kawhi’s chances of staying healthy, you can’t give him the toughest defensive assignment in the starting lineup”.

The Clippers’ roster is now deep enough to compete at a high level throughout the regular season. Despite the team having several veteran players, the depth and quality across the board make them one of the few NBA teams with legitimate rotation options at every position. They can confidently rely on an 8 or 9 man rotation each night, something most teams can’t say.

However, that depth alone doesn’t win championships. You can have a bench with experienced and capable names like Chris Paul, Brook Lopez, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones Jr., but ultimately, postseason success is determined by your star players. In the Clippers’ case, that means Kawhi Leonard. Regardless of how well the role players perform, the team’s fate will rest on whether Leonard can stay healthy and perform at a superstar level when it matters most. Depth helps, but it’s not a substitute for elite production from your best player in the playoffs.