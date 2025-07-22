ESPN Reporter Reveals When Luka Doncic Will Sign Lakers Extension After Recent Recruitment Efforts

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t exactly taking the safe route this offseason. After a midseason shake-up that would’ve rattled most locker rooms, the purple and gold made it clear—they’re going all-in around Luka Doncic. The bold move of shipping off Anthony Davis, a 2029 first-rounder, and Max Christie to the Mavericks definitely raised some eyebrows across the league. Now, as summer heats up, speculation around the roster—especially Rui Hachimura’s uncertain status—continues to swirl. And just when fans thought things might settle down, new buzz from NBA insider Ramona Shelburne and sports-caster John Ireland added more fuel to the fire.

Speaking on ESPN LA’s podcast, the two dug into the key question on everyone’s mind: Is Luka Doncic in it for the long haul with the Lakers? John Ireland pointed out that there’s a growing belief in parts of the NBA media that August 2nd might be a turning point—possibly the day Doncic could decide to move on. But Ireland also noted something reassuring.

“Every indication is that they are building around Luka Doncic and using his input, too.” That, to him, is enough to stay optimistic. Ramona Shelburne chimed in with even more conviction, saying, “I’ll be shocked if didn’t sign an extension.” Still, she isn’t buying the idea that August 2nd is a definitive deadline. “It’s not going to be August 2nd,” she said, dismissing the media speculation.

While Ireland thought Luka might take a year to commit, Shelburne countered, “I think he extends with them this summer or before the off season [comes to an end].” And Ireland didn’t argue—especially considering the latest piece of news involving Marcus Smart. Just days ago, reports surfaced that Smart—recently bought out by the Wizards—is heading to L.A. on a two-year deal. But here’s the twist: Luka Doncic reportedly had a big hand in making that happen. That personal touch mattered. Despite receiving strong offers from contenders like Phoenix and Milwaukee, Smart chose the Lakers’ $11 million deal with a player option.

How Luka Doncic helped Lakers land Marcus Smart

Just when the offseason chatter was beginning to cool down, the purple and gold struck again—this time adding veteran guard Marcus Smart to the mix. After his buyout from the Washington Wizards, Smart is set to join the Lakers on a two-year deal once he clears waivers. But here’s the twist: Luka Doncic may have had more to do with this move than anyone expected.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Doncic personally contacted Smart and shared how much he wanted to team up with the former Defensive Player of the Year. That’s right—the five-time All-Star played recruiter, giving the Lakers a surprising edge in bringing the gritty guard to L.A.

Smart’s reputation speaks for itself. A relentless defender who thrives on intensity, he’s exactly the kind of presence the Lakers were missing after Dorian Finney-Smith left for Houston in free agency. But it’s not just defense—Smart quietly delivered on offense too, hitting 34.8 percent from deep and dishing out 3.2 assists per game in his 34 appearances for Memphis and Washington in 2024-25. The only lingering concern? His health. Injuries have kept him sidelined in recent years, but the Lakers are betting on a strong, injury-free 2025-26.

And as for Doncic’s involvement—well, it’s just another sign of his growing influence, not just across the NBA, but even within the Lakers’ inner circle. So, Ramona Shelburne and John Ireland might be right in believing that Luka Doncic is with the Lakers for the long haul, but might take his time.