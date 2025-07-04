ESPN Reporter’s Private Chat With Bradley Beal Confirms Suns Future Stance as New Buyout Update Surfaces

“They do NOT want him back. But he is untradable and if he does not agree to a buyout they may be stuck with him,” wrote Arizona Sports reporter John Gambadoro about Bradley Beal back in June. When Bradley Beal was acquired by the Phoenix Suns under his then-existing 5-year, $251.02 million contract, he was expected to perform better than he has over the last 2 years and play more than 53 games per season. While it became obvious to everyone that Beal needed to be traded so that better players could be acquired with the money, the No-Trade clause in his contract complicated things. However, thanks to a recent revelation by a reporter, we have a glimpse into why Beal did not choose to simply exit on his own or allow the team to trade him.

A few hours ago, ‘The Hoop Podcast’ crew of Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, and Tim Bontemps touched base on the Bradley Beal situation. MacMahon predicted that the odds are the Suns player will be brought out since he believes Beal and the Suns are currently haggling about money. This led the reporter to recall how, back when he was covering a story on the ‘not so pleasant state of the Suns’, Beal had heard his name linked to trade rumors, in spite of the no-trade clause. MacMahon was able to have a private conversation with Beal regarding the same.

Revealing the details of that conversation now, the reporter highlighted that, “He was honest about feel and by the way, he’d also been in his eyes demoted to a sixth-man role for a while there. And, you know, he said he felt disrespected and, but you know, he didn’t…. he mentioned like, ‘hey, there wasn’t anything that made sense before the trade deadline’. He didn’t want to…. just like KD, he didn’t want to uproot his family or, you know, his personal life. In his…. in Beal’s case, his family, young kids, wife, in the middle of the season”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bradley Beal had played for the Washington Wizards for 11 years before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 2023. It was only a few years before that when the player started a family with his wife, Kamiah Adams. By the time they had to move to Arizona, the couple had 3 children whose lives also had to change and adapt to a new city filled with new people. Now, just after 2 years, Beal did not want the same to happen again.

AD

via Imago Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Just because Beal did not wish to seek a change, that does not mean he doesn’t want to do the same now. After all, as MacMahon recalled learning from the private chat, “Somebody pointed out like, you know, summer, there’s a lot more options on the table. There’s a lot more possibilities. I don’t think Bradley Beal is in any way, shape, or form opposed to getting his walking papers from Phoenix. I think he just wants as much of the money as possible to go along with him”.

Having completed 2 seasons now with the Suns, Beal has already earned $96.94552 million. That may be enough money now for Beal to cut ties with the Suns. The team that, as he revealed, he felt ‘disrespected’ by. This might be the reason why recent reports are now highlighting that exit discussions are ongoing at full strength.

Sources reveal buyout discussions between Bradley Beal and Suns have “intensified” amid Heat acquisition rumors

A few hours ago, Marc Stein of ‘The Stein Line’ reported that the Bradley Beal buyout discussions have “intensified”. Several teams have gotten involved in this, with Stein further revealing that the Miami Heat had “exploratory dialogue” with the Phoenix Suns about acquiring the shooting guard. The trade talks “ultimately collapsed”, but that does not matter now. Beal is leaving, and he is taking the money with him.

The Suns’ star has two years remaining in his contract, which would have paid him $110 million. With a buyout, the player will anyway earn that amount without doing anything. This would be the 2nd buyout of the ongoing off-season. After all, the Milwaukee Bucks had earlier opted to waive and stretch the remaining $103 million on Damian Lillard’s contract.

Even if the Suns buy out the remainder of Beal’s contract, both the Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will reportedly still attempt to acquire him in free agency. If there is one thing people know about Heat president, it is that he often makes big swings in trades and acquisitions. After getting Italian small forward Simone Fontecchio, the need will be for a veteran shooter to cover for Duncan Robinson, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One report revealed that Beal, in a buyout situation, could have $90 million stretched out over the next five years. At the same time, he would have to give back at least $13.8 million to allow Phoenix to stretch this contract. A small prize compared to what you will be getting in return.

Where do you think Bradley Beal will go next after the potential buyout? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.