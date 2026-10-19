ESPN’s Bobby Marks Reveals Fate of Ben Simmons’ $1M Opening Night Bonus After Kings Guard’s Achilles Tear

Ben Simmons’ return to the NBA took another painful turn just as he was preparing to begin a new season with the Sacramento Kings. The torn right Achilles tendon that ended his 2026–27 campaign also raised an immediate question about his contract: would he lose the $1 million guarantee tied to making the opening-night roster?

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However, the answer goes beyond the conditions attached to his deal.

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ESPN’s Bobby Marks addressed Simmons’ contract situation on X, explaining how the injury affects the guard’s earnings:

“Simmons had a $1m guarantee if he was on the roster opening day. However, because this is a significant injury (salary continuation), Simmons will receive his full salary,” Marks wrote.

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Ben Simmons signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Sacramento, with the opening-night roster condition attached to the $1 million guarantee. His Achilles injury changed the situation before he could reach that milestone. Rather than losing his salary because he could not play, Simmons has a way out.

The league’s salary-continuation provision for significant injuries protects Simmons.

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Moreover, there’s something to pay attention to. Simmons’ $1million roster guarantee and his full-season salary aren’t the same thing. Bobby Marks’ words meant Simmons will receive the $3.5 million for the season. That too, even after the Kings could waive him for roster space.

For the Kings, the injury creates a different problem.

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The team has lost a potential orchestrator before the regular season, while the financial commitment stays intact. The Kings must now consider how to fill the roster spot without assuming that waiving the injured guard would erase the cost of his contract.

In short, Simmons’ salary will remain part of the Kings’ financial calculations.

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The Sac Town could explore the available free-agent market, including players who have recently become available. Bruce Brown, for example, can emerge as a suitable replacement as another versatile guard. The Knicks recently waived him after the preseason.

However, there is no confirmation that the Kings will pursue him. Most importantly, any signing will depend on their roster needs.

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Ben Simmons’ injury also arrives at a difficult point in his attempted comeback. He took a year to recover from his recurring back issues. On his return, he showed promising signs in the preseason.

He recorded 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists against the Spurs. The performance provided a glimpse of everything that made him an All-Star early in his career.

Now, instead of building on that performance, he faces another rehabilitation process.

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He addressed the setback in his Instagram story. According to him, it’s another challenge in his journey rather than the end of his story:

“I’ve faced challenges before that tested me mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’ve found a way through every single one of them. This injury is another chapter in my journey, not the end of my story,” Ben Simmons wrote. “I’ve been knocked down before, and I’ve always found a way to get back up. This time will be no different.”

There is a recent example of how long recovery from an Achilles rupture can take.

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Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered the same injury in the 2025 playoffs and worked his way back over roughly 10 months before returning to game action. His timeline offers context, though Simmons’ recovery will depend on his own rehabilitation and medical progress.

For now, Marks’ explanation settles the immediate financial question.

Simmons will receive his full $3.5 million salary despite missing the season. Meanwhile, Sacramento must work around the loss of a player it hoped could strengthen its rotation.

The Kings’ challenge is managing the roster and salary implications of an injury they could not have planned for.