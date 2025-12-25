ESPN’s Doris Burke Faces Heat After She “Almost Ruined” Christmas

Doris Burke and controversies go hand in hand. The media world is relentless, and the ESPN veteran recently got demoted from her role. She was the first woman to analyze a Finals broadcast in America’s four major leagues. Yet, for the audience, her commentary has been nothing less than an eyesore.

Nothing was different in the Knicks vs. Cavs Christmas Day game. Many fans across social media believe that the veteran announcer was biased towards New York. Sure, the Cleveland Cavaliers were winning the game until the last few minutes, but the Knicks? Yes, they undoubtedly flipped the script.

However, Doris Burke saying, “What a crossover by Jalen,” while he missed a shot, surely upset the fans.

The NBA community flooded social media, calling out Doris Burke

“Doris Burke on my TV for Knicks Christmas Day?” one of the fans wrote on X. This comment simply brings out the fans’ frustration. Well, amidst a moment when Josh Hart left for the locker room with an ankle sprain, Burke’s commentary was the last thing the fans wanted to hear.

Meanwhile, “8 billion people in the world and ESPN can’t find anyone other than Doris Burke to call games?!? God bless it.” Well, it goes without saying that the 60-year-0ld isn’t a favorite among the fans. ESPN removed her from their Finals team. And many fans and experts believe that it’s because of a series of controversial comments she made during her coverage.

Another fan tweeted: “Got myself excited for some Christmas Day NBA but saw Doris Burke on my TV screen within a minute of the game being on.” The dislike for Burke’s presence in the games has been persistent. Especially after her “historic” notes when Rudy Gobert dunked over Isaih Hartenstein, things truly went downhill. Burke commented, “I don’t know much about history, but I know the French and Germans don’t like one another.” Yeah, that truly didn’t sit well with the NBA fans.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; ESPN commentator Doris Burke looks on before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, someone commented on X: “All I want for Christmas is Doris Burke to stop commentating games.” To be fair, the Christmas Day game turned out to be a disastrous experience for the Cavs fans. For the longest time, given their performance throughout the match, fans thought they’d win. However, a 124-126 result, plus Burke’s commentary, just didn’t do “God’s work”.

“Doris Burke and almost Knicks’ loss almost ruined Christmas,” someone added. Until Q3, the Cleveland Cavaliers were reigning at MSG. However, the Knicks turned their fate into a theater, erasing two massive deficits to stun Cleveland. Jalen Brunson closed with authority, while Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek flipped momentum. Relentless offensive rebounding, led by Mitchell Robinson, sealed a signature comeback that strengthened New York’s East standing on Christmas night.

Christmas drama spilled beyond the hardwood and straight into the broadcast booth. While the Knicks authored a stirring comeback, the noise followed Doris Burke, as fan frustration drowned out analysis and emotions ran hot online. Meanwhile, New York transformed despair into delight, leaving Cleveland hearts bruised. In the end, it was basketball that triumphed, yet the commentary became the loudest subplot of the holiday spectacle.