ESPN’s Doris Burke Points Out “Uncomfortable” Moment From Bam Adebayo’s Historic Night vs Wizards

Breaking Kobe Bryant’s iconic 81- point record and getting a message from Michael Jordan, that’s how special the night was for Bam Adebayo. The Heat star 83 now is only second to historic Wilt Chamberlain’s record, and yet not all are appreciative of the performance. The critics aimed their frustration at head coach Eric Spoelstra and his methods, especially in the fourth quarter.

Even ESPN’s Doris Burke wasn’t a fan of that tactic, but reasoned why the head coach played it out in that way. “I was struck by what Eric Spoelstra said post-game. He said, ‘I became a fan. It came out of nowhere.’ I’m going to be honest. It feels to me like the Heat holds him (Bam Adebayo) in special regard. I’m not sure Spoelstra does that for everybody. And the 31, incredible. The 62, absolutely incredible.

For me, was I slightly uncomfortable from the six-minute marking down with some of the intentional fouling and the free throw? A little bit. But I am taking nothing away from Bam Adebayo.”

Adebayo finished the night with 83 points on 20-of-43 shooting, including 7-of-22 from three-point range and 36-of-43 from the free throw line. The latter stat was the point of criticism. Miami held a comfortable double-digit lead during the final minutes, but repeatedly fouled Washington players to stop the clock and regain possession. As a result, Adebayo attempted 16 free throws late in the game and finished with 14-of-16 from the line in the fourth quarter alone.

After the game against the Wizards, Spoelstra faced the media and stated, “I wanted to make sure I did my job to you know help if we could.” Bam Adebayo didn’t leave the game until there was 1:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. And Burke knew why it happened.

“Yeah, the reason I say that about the way they feel about him, he’s just doing everything that Miami culture preaches to be. Selfless! Even his time in USA basketball. Selfless, about winning, about the right things, defending anybody you ask him to defend. So if you’re going to go out of your way for anybody if you’re the Miami Heat, he would be the guy.”

Spoelstra even said that he couldn’t “dare think about taking him out. ” To aid his star with the record, the Heat players consistently looked for Adebayo throughout the closing stretch. Burke clearly feels any other Heat player wouldn’t have gotten the same treatment. But Bam, who has been with the team since his draft in 2017, turned in a cornerstone earned the respect of the Miami head coach.

Bam Adebayo gets no reprieve from Wizards HC

The criticism from social media and some veterans regarding the ‘unethical’ style of play in the fourth quarter has been loud. The sheer volume of whistles, combined with the Heat’s tactical decisions late in the game, drew immediate condemnation from analysts and purists alike. Even the Wizards’ head coach was frustrated.

“In the fourth quarter it turned into not a real basketball game,” said Brian Keefe. In fact, his praise for the 83-points was a deadpan compliment. “Terrific. He scored the ball really well.” He highlighted the absurdity of Adebayo’s 43 free throw attempts.

“You still got some free throws, [43], people can’t explain some of those calls, but that’s all I got to say on that.” Keefe also feels hard done by because their strategy was “anybody but Bam”. Yet, any minimal contact led to the whistle favoring the Heat star. That’s why the criticism is on the league and even on Spoelstra for employing such a tactic.