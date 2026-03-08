ESPN’s Malika Andrews Drops Concerning LeBron James Health Update – and It’s Not His Elbow Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are playing one of the hottest fixtures on the calendar tonight as they take on the New York Knicks. It is usually a star-studded affair when these two teams meet, and that’s the case tonight as well, only with one exception, though. Lakers star LeBron James isn’t playing today after being ruled out ahead of tip-off. And contrary to initial speculations, it’s not because of his elbow injury.

As it turns out, James, who was a game-time decision initially because of an elbow contusion, is also dealing with left foot arthritis, which, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, is the major reason that keeps him out of this ongoing heavyweight battle.

“He’s been ruled out of this contest as he deals with a left elbow contusion as well as left foot arthritis,” she said. “This is something that he’s been dealing with throughout the regular season, and he went through his warm-ups as usual. He arrived. He was the first player at the arena at 7:45 this morning, and then was out on the court going through his pregame routine by 8:45.”

“And he looked pretty good here, but he didn’t respond, particularly the foot, the way that the Lakers and the training staff were hoping that he would,” she added. “And so an hour before the tip, he was ruled out. Now, I’m told that this is more the foot again than the elbow, and this is something that is going to be day-to-day moving forward.”

Imago Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The left foot arthritis issue has been a concern for the 41-year-old this season. He’s missed several games because of this, including the one against the San Antonio Spurs that ended his impressive All-NBA streak, which lasted for a record 21 straight seasons. The issue also prevented him from clearing the minimum 65-game criteria.

This, of course, was heavily affected by his missing each of the first 14 games of the season due to a sciatica injury. Speaking of which, with LeBron James sitting out this game, this also marks the first time since that injury that he’s missed back-to-back games. And analyzing Andrews’ statement, it seems this foot issue will be something that might bother the veteran for the rest of the season as well.

Now, that could be a huge bummer for the Purple & Gold, as the Akron native has been instrumental for the Lakers this season ever since recovering from that early setback. Currently, he’s averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game, which is quite impressive given his age and current situation.

Unfortunately, he won’t be able to add to that tally tonight. But that didn’t stop Knicks head coach Mike Brown from praising James ahead of the clash.

Knicks HC Mike Brown had high praise for LeBron James ahead of tonight’s game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is not playing tonight, but he remains the center of attraction. The 41-year-old's former head coach from his days in Cleveland was left stunned when the media reminded him that James is heading toward the twilight of his career and might even hand up his boots at the end of the 2025-26 season. This prompted him to give the forward his flowers.

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“He’s such a phenomenal athlete, I feel like I don’t know – and I don’t know everybody out there – but I don’t know anybody that takes care of their body better than he does, and he just seems like he can play forever,” Brown said. “I think he can play forever. That’s just my personal opinion. I know he won’t, but the shape that he is in and how he takes care of his body is just amazing.”

Brown, who first coached James back in 2005 and remained at the helm until 2010, guided James and the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals during the 2006-07 playoffs. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get the job done against the mighty San Antonio Spurs. Despite that, the two former colleagues seem to share mutual respect and admiration for each other, as they continue their hunt for a championship with their current teams.