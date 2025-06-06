ESPN’s Malika Andrews Makes Surprising Nikola Jokic Wish After Equestrian Success Before NBA Finals

Before June ends, the world will have the 2025 NBA champions. Then what? A long summer break before the league returns with the same thrill and fire on October 21. So, important holiday plans are necessary to break through the monotonous non-basketball days. Malika Andrews looks all sorted for the vacation. ESPN’s favorite diva is set, armed with new hobbies and an interesting wish involving Nikola Jokic. Bring it on!

Andrews was back in the studio with Sling, where she talked about new activities. Some things that she could do for the next three-and-a-half months. She might not be the best in all the activities, but at last she’s excited. At least she’s willing to take on the challenges. Therefore, is she ready for horse rides with Jokic?

“Yes, I would need to find a horse. My horse Charlie is not quite Jokic-sized, so I think we would just have to find a horse his size. But that is my white whale interview,” Malika Andrews shares. So, as it seemed, her dear horse Charlie isn’t big enough to carry the 6’11” Serbian giant. But don’t worry, he could bring one of his horses!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Malika, who is more of a puzzler than a Lego builder, would still join Myles Turner for a session to build Legos. She isn’t a gamer, yet she would love to join Luka Doncic for a game. “I would definitely be down to try,” Andrews said, and also confessed that chess is a game that falls in the category “that is a game I will lose.” However, she would play with Victor Wembanyama. Then golf with Stephen Curry, fishing with PG13, dominoes, or Big Face Coffee with Jimmy Butler.

Malika definitely knows how her summer is going to look. Besides, she’s living her equestrian dreams. So, not one horse-loving person in the NBA after all!

Malika Andrews enjoyed some horse-riding success before the NBA Finals

Malika Andrews has a soft spot for her horse, Charlie, who clearly loves the camera as much as she does. From Instagram snaps to cozy videos, the duo shares a picture-perfect bond. Charlie often flashes a charming smile, stealing hearts online. Moreover, Andrews is not just a casual rider. She embraces the thrill of horseback riding and even enters shows. While most unwind with playlists, she rides into sunsets with Charlie instead.

Recently, she entered a horse show with her animal bestie and did wonders. Sharing a series of photos and videos, she captioned her post: “Squeezed in some time in the saddle before the NBA Finals. 🐎✨I hadn’t ridden in weeks, but entered a horse show anyway. Sometimes, you just have to jump in — even if your calendar says otherwise! ♡”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Summer is not a pause for Malika Andrews—it is her playground now. Between saddle time with Charlie and wishful rides with Jokic, she is making every day count. From losing at chess to laughing over Legos, her vacation is packed with charm and chaos. And when October calls her back, she will return not just refreshed but storied, sun-kissed, and ready for tip-off.