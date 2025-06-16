ESPN’s Malika Andrews Pens Heartfelt Message to Special Friend Who Never Misses Her Show

Behind every great sports broadcaster, there’s often an even greater hype person—and for Malika Andrews, that role is filled by her biggest fan: her father.

The NBA Today host shared a touching Instagram tribute this Father’s Day, gushing about the man who’s been front row for every chapter of her journey—from childhood horseback riding competitions to her now-iconic ESPN desk. “I really lucked out in the dad department,” she wrote, calling him her “adventure buddy” and the reason for her basketball fandom.

But here’s the real stat line: He’s never missed a game—hers, at least. Whether she was competing as a kid or breaking down the NBA’s biggest stories today, he’s been there, remote in hand, cheering louder than a courtside superfan. In an industry where pressure is constant, Andrews’ shoutout was a refreshing reminder that the best support systems don’t need a microphone—just unconditional pride. “Love you, Daddy,” she signed off. Simple, sincere, and proof that even in the spotlight, family stays the real MVP.

ongoing story…