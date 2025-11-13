Malika Andrews Shares LeBron James Update After JJ Redick’s South Bay Lakers Evaluation

While the son got his NBA upgrade, the father is still breaking a sweat with the G-League South Bay Lakers. That’s the James household for you: Bronny was pulled from the G-League roster to get more minutes with the Lakers, while LeBron James, still nursing that sciatica, finally decided to stop hiding in the gym and rehab center and hit the hardwood. With the Lakers cruising through a five-game road trip and taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, ESPN just delivered some comforting news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the Lakers’ matchup with the Thunder, Malika Andrews dropped a big update on LeBron James’ return.

“Los Angeles Lakers, help, it could be on the way here, because earlier today, LeBron James—our Shams Charania reported—he participated in his first five-on-five practice here, with the Lakers G League affiliate. This was his first five-on-five since he’s been diagnosed with sciatica, remember that nerve pain on his right side. That has been targeting a mid-November debut, and what? We’re already there. If he continues to progress without setback, he can join the Lakers when they return from this five-game road trip, and the first possible game we could see James? Mike, it’s November 18th against Utah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By mid-October, the Lakers were quietly plotting LeBron James’ mid-November return, and Shams Charania had already hinted that patience was the name of the game. No rushing, no panic, just letting the King heal on his own terms.

JJ Redick chipped in, and ESPN’s Dave McMenamin confirmed there wasn’t a set date, only a rough window in the second or third week of November. After a season averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists on 51% shooting across 70 games, a careful approach makes total sense.

Imago Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

But the next milestone was already set. Charania reported that LeBron wouldn’t be hitting the road with the Lakers on their five-game trek through Atlanta, Charlotte, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, and Milwaukee. Instead, he’d be holding court in El Segundo with the G League, keeping the engine warm. Earlier, it wasn’t clear whether he’d join their workouts or wait for the main roster’s return, but now the timeline and Lakers’ strategy are clear: warm up first, then hit the big stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even without the King in the lineup, the Lakers (8-3) aren’t exactly floundering, they’re holding their own, thanks to Luka Dončić and Reaves stepping up in style. On KG Certified, legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce broke it down, with Pierce giving Luka a playful warning: “Bron’s gravitational pull is too strong. When he out there, he going to command so much. He got to have a big part of the offense, and it’s going to take away from what they doing right now.” Translation: Enjoy the spotlight while you can, kid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Luka has been doing a little bit of everything, even throwing rare dunks, in his game vs the Hornets, just to flex his all-around game, proving he can lead without LeBron hogging the stage. But make no mistake, the Lakers know what’s coming.

Redick reports: LeBron looks promising in first full Ppactice

Lakers coach JJ Redick gave fans a sneak peek at LeBron James’ first action of the season, practicing with the South Bay Lakers before L.A. tipped off against Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. “He was able to participate in the practice,” Redick said. “Got up and down a little bit with just some, like, warm-up transition drills and progressed to five-on-five in the halfcourt, and got, I think about 12 to 15 possessions of live 5-on-5 contact.” Reports were encouraging, LeBron looked good, easing fans’ nerves as the Lakers cruise through the Western Conference standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entering his 23rd NBA season and already the league’s all-time scoring leader, LeBron’s return has the potential to make the Lakers even more formidable. Pairing him with Luka Dončić and Reaves could form a trio that scares the rest of the West and puts L.A. squarely in Finals contention. But there’s one wrinkle: the current roster is in sync, running like a well-oiled machine. Where does the King fit in without throwing off the rhythm?

Paul Pierce offered a wild suggestion on KG Certified: “For this to work, like when LeBron comes back, LeBron got to come off the bench.” Pierce argues that Luka and LeBron together don’t exactly create instant magic, so staggering their minutes might be the smartest move. You might laugh it off, but Pierce’s point isn’t totally crazy, after all, it would only be the third time in LeBron’s 23-year career that he came off the bench. The first was back in 2007 with a sprained finger, the second in 2023 due to a foot injury, and now, with sciatica lingering, it might just happen again.

No one knows for sure what the Lakers’ plan is, but one thing’s certain: watching LeBron navigate his 23rd season, promises to be as fascinating as it is unpredictable.