ESPN’s Molly Qerim Has 3-Words as She & Stephen A. Smith Return After Long Absence

It’s been a long few weeks for First Take fans. The fire debates, the wild takes, the fashion statements, all felt just a little off without the heart and voice of the show, Molly Qerim. After the NBA season wrapped, both Qerim and co-host Stephen A. Smith stepped away from the desk. The show just didn’t hit quite the same. Fans noticed. But now? Molly Qerim made her long-awaited return to ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning, and she did it with her signature energy, style, and presence. After being MIA for weeks, following the end of the 2024–25 NBA season. Qerim reappeared with a fashion statement and a vibe only she can deliver.

On her Instagram story, Qerim posted a mirror selfie in a vanity room, captioned with just three words: “And we’re back!!!!” Drake’s What Did I Miss? played in the background. Fitting, since every First Take viewer has been wondering the same thing since she stepped away. She looked refreshed, tanned, and completely locked in. The Emmy Award winner was sporting a bold fire-red dress, stealing the spotlight with ease.

Following Oklahoma City’s epic Game 7 win over Indiana, which capped the most-watched NBA Finals since 2019. Qerim officially signed off. “Another NBA szn in the books. Thank y’all for rocking with us 10 yrs & counting. Time to work on my tan-lines, shut my brain off & be with the fam. See ya in a few weeks. Grateful always, MQ,” she wrote on Instagram.

That mirror post wasn’t just a selfie from her break, but an announcement that the lady is back to her business. While fans missed her presence, few questioned that she deserved every second of the break. Over the last ten years, the University of Connecticut graduate has been the anchor holding First Take down, balancing fiery personalities, driving conversations. And, of course, setting the bar with her head-turning fits. But she isn’t the only one returning to show.

Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith Reunite on First Take After Summer Break

And now, First Take is whole again. Monday’s episode featured the return of not only Qerim but Stephen A. Smith as well. The two icons of the morning show reunited, but Smith appeared remotely while Qerim logged in from the new Hudson Square studios. The duo was on break for multiple weeks before making an appearance today.

Smith, who signed a reported $100 million deal with ESPN, had also taken a much-needed breather. “I’ll have a greater appreciation for it come NFL season when I’m back,” he said while explaining his vacation plans. “Because obviously I’ll be fresh, refreshed, ready to roll…” Smith admitted he needed time to recharge after being “on the road for the last three months… eating too many burgers, and too much sugar.” While his exact return to full-time debate duties wasn’t clear, it’s expected that the 57-year-old will be back permanently sometime in August as the NFL preseason heats up.

Still, there’s nothing quite like seeing Stephen A. back in that seat. And nothing quite like watching Molly Qerim rein him in, gracefully, professionally, and with unmatched charisma. First Take just feels different with Molly and Stephen A. back. Whether it’s breaking down offseason trades, clowning each other over fashion, or shutting down wild takes from guests, their chemistry is the engine of the show. Rumors may swirl, fans may speculate, but one thing is clear: this duo is at the top of their game.

As the NFL season nears, and the U.S. sports calendar revs back up, we’ve got the crew we need back in place. And as far as Qerim is concerned, her return wasn’t just about being back. It was a reminder that her seat was never in question. She didn’t just return to First Take…she re-owned it.