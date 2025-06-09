ESPN’s Richard Jefferson Calls “Time of Death” For Indiana Pacers After OKC’s NBA Finals Comeback

“OKC just looked a little fatigued. And the last thing I’ll say is, I said to Doris during the broadcast, with like a minute to go, three minutes to go, that was the first time I’ve seen OKC look like they were trying to figure out what to do”. ESPN’s Richard Jefferson was just one amongst the many analysts who did not go easy on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co after their Game 1 loss. Why should he have? After all, OKC held the lead throughout the game, but it did not matter after they blew a 15-point lead in the final minutes, and allowed Tyrese Haliburton to shoot a game winner before the clock stopped at 0.2 seconds.

However, things changed for OKC in Game 2, putting them back as a strong contender for the Larry O’Brien trophy. Therefore, the analyst switched sides, knowing that the Indiana Pacers won’t be able to get the win in this one.

During the final moments of Game 2 at the Paycom Center, Richard Jefferson said, “Looks like the benches are about to start being cleared. Time of death: 9:36 Central Standard Time. It looks like OKC is going to even this up, and head to Indianapolis with a tie”.

This is a developing story.