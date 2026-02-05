ESPN’s Shams Charania Doubles Down on Giannis’ Lie as Intense Trade Rumors Reveals Top 3 Teams

Before the season started, ESPN’s senior insider Shams Charania put the league on notice by reporting on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s uncertain future in Milwaukee. Now, we have reached the eve of the trade deadline, and the Greek superstar is still with the Bucks. Even though the 2x MVP has made “loyalty” claims throughout the saga, Charania’s reports indicate teams are still lining up to get the deal done.

“Well, to put it plainly, Giannis Antetokounmpo communicated to the Bucks for a period of months now that he believes the time has come to part ways,” Charania told Malika Andrews on ESPN NBA Countdown. “And that has essentially forced the Bucks to listen to teams, to engage with teams, and remain in touch with teams here this week on the eve of the NBA trade deadline.

That includes Miami, Minnesota, Golden State. But at the end of the day, General Manager John Horst and Bucks ownership have to sift through the offers and land on the same page about the big question: ‘Whether to execute a trade now or push this to the offseason’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Shams Charania, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo who asked for a trade, but the 2x MVP, who had spent 13 seasons in Wisconsin, has always denied those reports.

Just check his recent interaction with The Athletic’s Eric Nehm.“Brother, if you ask me deep down what I want today, I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career,” Antetokounmpo said. “I want to win here, another championship. And if you can tell me that’s possible, let’s just hang up the phone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the saga, Giannis has denied explicitly asking the front office to look for options. He reinforced that message by stating, “never gone and asked for a trade,” pointing out that even the Bucks’ own comments about only moving him if he asked prove his stance. “Giannis has never asked to be traded,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers firmly stated.

But winning another championship is still the focus, and 31-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo admitted that time is limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That’s why the Bucks front office is probably listening to offers and can make the biggest decision of the franchise’s future before the deadline. But they can also take their time in the offseason. Because in the summer, Giannis will have an expiring year on his deal. That will shift the power dynamics more in favor of the Greek Freak. So this is certainly a situation that, even if it goes past the deadline, needs to be monitored.

Amid trade rumors, Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped four word commitment for the Knicks

New York has seemingly been the 2x MVP’s preferred destination for the longest time. In fact, there have been previous reports of the organization plotting a massive coup to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. During his conversation with YouTuber SohoBrody, Giannis explicitly expressed that the Knicks are special to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love the Knicks. Great team,” Giannis Antetokounmpo confessed. The reasoning is that he scored his first career point at Madison Square Garden. Additionally, his brother Thanasis also scored his first points at MSG after the Knicks drafted him. While the Knicks were previously a team to monitor for the Greek superstar, that is no longer the case.

“The Knicks are NOT aggressively pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo because they like their current team,” Windhorst said. Because New York is operating in the first apron and remains hard-capped at the second apron. Meaning, the Knicks cannot take back more salary than they send out. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is reportedly seeking at least one premier young player plus multiple first-round picks for its franchise cornerstone.

Since the Knicks do not control their first-round picks in 2027, 2029, or 2031, they will have to send out their starters to get the deal done. For now, they are not actively pushing, but things can change as we approach the deadline.