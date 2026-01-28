ESPN’s Shams Charania Exposes Giannis’ Lie as Bucks Announce Frustrating Trade Demand

“There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment that I will come out and say, ‘I want a trade.'” Do you remember Giannis Antetokounmpo’s pledge to the Milwaukee Bucks? At this moment, almost a month ago, the Greek superstar became the epitome of loyalty for the Bucks fandom. However, the truth is far from Giannis’ promise. It looks like he WANTS a way out.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, “Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen.”

However, the Bucks organization is staying patient with the Giannis trade. Sources say the Bucks have told suitors they feel no pressure to act now. Instead, they want a blue-chip young player and a heavy stack of draft picks. If offers fall short, they will wait for the offseason. That delay also lets Milwaukee see which teams unlock stronger draft capital after June.

Meanwhile, reports say that Antetokounmpo had privately told the front office for months that the time feels right to move on after 12-plus seasons. As talks continue, a deal looks more realistic. The Bucks sit at 18-27, placed 12th in the East. Therefore, long-term uncertainty has sparked direct, transparent dialogue between both sides.

Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo will become eligible on Oct. 1 to sign a four-year supermax worth $275 million. If a deal fails to materialize, he can enter the 2027 offseason and turn down his $62.8 million player option. Therefore, the coming season functions like an expiring deal, boosting his leverage and control over any potential destination.

As a result, teams willing to surrender premium players and major draft capital want clarity on Giannis’s long-term commitment. That detail matters. If a trade happens in the offseason, league rules require a six-month wait before he can sign the supermax. Consequently, timing shapes both value and risk for every front office involved.

Meanwhile, Jon Horst, Doc Rivers, and Bucks ownership pushed a win-now pitch. Milwaukee waived and stretched Damian Lillard, absorbing $113 million, to sign Myles Turner for four years and $108 million. However, Antetokounmpo questioned the roster, explored external fits, then recommitted and gave the 2025-26 season a real run.

But now, his patience is fading away as the franchise continues to stray away from a ring. And well, this time, the breakup doesn’t feel like a made-up story from the NBA rumor mills. At the same time, reports suggest that the Greek Freak already has a three-team list for his next landing spot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a top 3 list

The NBA insider, Henry Abbott, said that the Milwaukee Bucks star might have a of preferred teams for his next pitstop. Those teams are the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Interestingly enough, the Heat’s dream scenario is acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo if he becomes available this offseason. So, one could easily say that the stars are aligning for a colossal trade to happen.

But again, Miami is willing to make a move when they have more draft capital to include in a trade offer. Now, the Miami Heat are officially on the clock. They have about one week before the Feb. 5 trade deadline to craft an offer that forces Milwaukee to pause. Otherwise, Miami risks Giannis Antetokounmpo landing with another aggressive bidder or facing a much wider chase in the offseason.

Still, league circles view the Heat as early front-runners, alongside the New York Knicks, among teams that naturally appeal to Giannis. Whether that edge holds remains uncertain. However, belief around the league says Miami will impact the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes in some form. The front office has quietly prepared for this moment. Therefore, a Giannis trade no longer feels like fantasy. Now, the Heat must prove its assets, and timing can seal it.

Look, it doesn’t come as a shock that Giannis is asking for a trade after serving Milwaukee for more than 12 seasons. However, the question now boils down to his oath of loyalty. Was it all just for show? The simple answer is no. The 31-year-old, now at his prime, is hungry for another ring. With the Bucks or without them, only the upcoming days will confirm that.