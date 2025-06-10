ESPN Set Gets Shock of a Lifetime as Draymond Green & Klay Thompson Are Unusually Brought Up

Don’t fool yourself by denying that you never wanted to read minds. That’s a superpower everyone wants. Do you know why? Well, nothing is better than knowing what the other person is thinking. It sounds pretty cool, not going to lie. However, standing before a mentalist, you wouldn’t feel the same. Because every time they unveil your mind, you’ll get a tough-to-digest shock. And for the squad of ESPN’s Get Up, Tuesday was just like that.

Oz Pearlman, aka Oz the Mentalist, has caused havoc around the world. Diving smoothly into your thoughts, he can unleash your mind like no other. He even surprised Giannis Antetokounmpo in one of their encounters. But for Mike Greenberg, P.K. Subban, Barn Scott, and Peter Schrager, these tricks on live TV seemed unreal. Someone must script something, right?

During the live show, Oz the Mentalist asked Peter Schrager to imagine NBA stars entering the studio. When prompted, Peter instinctively wrote down Draymond Green’s name. Oz noticed Peter’s eyes flicker as he hesitated, revealing the mentalist’s uncanny ability to read subtle cues. Now, with eyes closed, P.K. Subban was asked to visualize another NBA player walking in. Without hesitation, he confidently said, “Klay Thompson.” Oz confirmed the guess, marveling at the accuracy.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11), guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) after the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

As baffling as it may sound, the shock on everyone’s face was enough to confirm the reality of the matter. But hey, the ‘magic’ left not only Schrager and Subban speechless—ESPN’s favorite, Mike Greenberg (aka Greeny), and Bart Scott also fell under its spell.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg had his mind read

During the mentalist’s segment, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg was asked to imagine sitting at a table with NBA coaches. With his eyes closed, he visualized shaking hands with a coach named Ime Udoka. Oz then pressed further, urging Greeny to reveal the other coach he almost picked—Gregg Popovich—leaving him shocked, and Subban almost leaving the studio.

Earlier in the show, Oz challenged Barn Scott to picture an NBA player walking into the room. Without hesitation, he announced “Ant-Man,” referring to Anthony Edwards. The mentalist immediately confirmed the choice, writing down Anthony Edwards’ name before the reveal. The spontaneous and precise mind-reading left the Get Up crew in disbelief, fueling the sense of wonder and excitement in the studio.

Brains were picked. Jaws were dropped. And ESPN’s Get Up? Never the same again. As Oz the Mentalist danced through thoughts like a magician in a library of minds, the studio turned into a stage of stunned silence and nervous laughter. From Schrager’s scribbles to Greeny’s mental tug-of-war, each reveal struck like lightning. No script. No cues. Just pure, eerie brilliance. One by one, the crew surrendered their thoughts, leaving behind a room full of believers—and a story too surreal to forget.