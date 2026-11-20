The NBA generated $14.5 billion in the 2025-26 season, but what happens if there’s just no one to watch it? The answer is hidden somewhere at ESPN headquarters.

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The NBA has not lost fans. However, ESPN, its official broadcasting partner has reportedly lost seven million pay-TV subscribers as per Disney’s annual report. The network used to charge distributors roughly $9.42 per subscriber per month back in 2023, as per CNBC.

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Disney’s report showed that ESPN and ESPN2 have about 54 million pay-TV subscribers, down from 61 million last year. This is a massive loss of approximately 7 million subscribers, confirmed by Disney’s own reports. Moreover, it’s almost half of the network’s peak of over 100 million in 2011. The formula worked well back then.

ESPN used to be able to charge people even though they didn’t actively consume basketball, as their channels would be bundled up with others and sold by distributors. In 2026, television is a dying medium.

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Matt Yoder of Awful Announcing explained that based on ESPN’s 2023 viewer figures, the network lost more than $6 billion in subscriber fees a year, approximately. That’s a huge loss that could have been prevented if it had continued to sustain 100 million subscribers.

The rise of streaming has since pushed ESPN to shift its focus to a different business model. The network launched its direct-to-consumer streaming service ESPN Unlimited last year in order to adapt to changing viewer patterns. In September 2026, ESPN also raised the prices of the monthly plan by about $2, while the annual plan experienced an increase of $20.

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Moreover, Disney+ has also added more ESPN content to its catalogue. Overall, it would appear as if the sporting brand is rapidly moving away from its cable TV business model. Does that mean that ESPN is done losing money? Not quite.

“The network has done well to stem the tide and adapt, but the latest numbers show cable and satellite subscriptions are still dropping, and we haven’t hit the floor just yet,” Matt Yoder wrote via Awful Announcing.

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The NBA, on the other hand, is doing well. Of the $14.5 billion it made last year, $13.7 billion went to the 30 teams that comprise the league. That means that the teams made roughly $456 million each. Basketball-Related Income this year was roughly $11.68 billion, up from last year’s $10.25 billion.

Team revenue ranged from a staggering $895 million for the Golden State Warriors to $339 million for Memphis last year. All clubs make money based on their events, sponsors, tickets, and more. All clubs make money based on their events, sponsors, tickets, and more. That goes to explain the massive gap, with the Warriors being one of the most popular teams in the league.

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However, revenue is expected to fluctuate every year. ESPN also has to pay money to the NBA, roughly $2.6 billion per year. So that also takes a toll on the network’s accounts. That being said, the situation is no different than other major networks in terms of the television landscape.

Viewers are rapidly switching to streaming services, abandoning cable TV. It all kicked off with the Netflix boom, and now, brands such as Paramount and HBO are all associated with streaming services. That being said, the network is well on its way to changing its business ecosystem. Attracting more viewers to ESPN Unlimited will certainly help, but the road to consistent profit is long.