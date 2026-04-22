ESPN Writer Adds New Twist to Steve Kerr Exit Talk: “He Speaks Out on Social Justice”

From stating “I would never walk away from Steph” to potentially not returning now. It’s been quite a change in stance for Steve Kerr, but apparently, there’s more to it than meets the eye. The hesitancy comes straight from the Golden State Warriors‘ front office as they continue their search for a new head coach.

Senior writer Marc J. Spears stated on Kerr’s leaving, “Maybe fatigue. There’s a weight that comes with that job.” He appeared on Willard & Dibs podcast and continued further, “This is a franchise that is expected to have greatness, whether it has it on the roster or not. It’s a brand now. You got Steph, so if you trot Steph out there, you have Draymond out there, people expect something great. There’s a weight that comes with that. I also think that Steve also truly respects the weight of the job that he has, the weight of the platform that he has. He speaks out on social justice issues, he speaks out on racism issues, he speaks out on gun violence.

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And I’ve heard a little bit that maybe he’s being stifled a little bit in that regard. I’d like to find out a little more than that, if that’s true or not, dig deeper into that.”

Immediately after hearing that Steve Kerr might be stifled in the Bay Area, the question from the host was simple: by whom? Marc J. Spears had a long pause and smiled as if he already had some hints but didn’t want to disclose them right away. “I’m hearing that might be something in the background.”Kerr has long been known as one of the most direct, vocal, and outspoken head coaches in the NBA. He never hesitates to speak out on sensitive issues, even when many other high-profile NBA personalities prefer to stay quiet.

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He lost his father to gun violence, so he spoke about the fatal ICE-related shooting in Minneapolis. The Warriors’ head coach has also disagreed with the policies of current President Donald Trump, which is a sign of courage and unselfishness. But the reports or statements from Spears hint towards the fact that the Warriors are no longer in favor of a head coach who is outspoken. It aligns with the recent report where the 60-year-old is now “uninterested” in returning to the Bay Area.

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This was Steve Kerr’s final year of the contract, and he tried everything as injuries to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler derailed the campaign. He went through 43 different starting lineups trying to find that winning combination. Maybe the fatigue is seeping in, and with the front office’s apparent stance, it feels right for the 4x champion-winning coach to step away.

Who can fill in for Steve Kerr?

The Warriors have cast a wide net, not limiting themselves only to the NBA. Reports suggest Florida Gators’ head coach Todd Golden is one of the shortlisted names. Golden will enter the second year of a six-year, $40.5 million Gators deal. has an $11 million buyout for other college programs, and only a $2 million buyout for NBA teams through March 2028. He shares a close bond with the ownership group, including Joe Lacob, meaning a lot of trust is placed on a 40-year-old’s shoulders to lead Curry and Co.

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“[Todd] Golden is the coach that they’re targeting, and that’s in part because the Lacob family has a relationship with him. Golden was the head coach of the San Francisco Dons for three years before he went to Florida and won a national title there. They’ve been together. They’ve had lunches together,” said Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor on his podcast. “So I think for the Warriors, Golden would be near the top of their list, if not at ‘the top’ of the list.”

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The reports of Golden confirm the approach from the Warriors as they are ready for the next era of the Warriors without Steve Kerr. For now, all the reasons for his departure are just reports, but there could be some truth to it.