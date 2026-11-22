Brian Windhorst appeared cautious when the Los Angeles Lakers’ schedule became a topic of discussion on ESPN, particularly as the debate surrounding their early-season success continued to grow. While discussing San Antonio’s upcoming stretch of games, Windhorst acknowledged that the Spurs had a relatively manageable schedule ahead.

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The controversy stemmed from Ramona Shelburne questioning the Lakers’ early-season success, arguing that their 12–2 start had come against one of the easiest schedules in the league. She also pointed toward then-upcoming matchups against Utah, Sacramento, and Charlotte, suggesting the Lakers could continue building their record before facing San Antonio, which she viewed as a more significant test. Her assessment quickly became a talking point, with critics challenging whether Los Angeles’ schedule was actually as easy as she claimed.

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The disagreement intensified as schedule-strength rankings circulated, with different metrics offering varying assessments of the Lakers’ opponents. The debate raised questions about whether their 12–2 start was being fairly evaluated, particularly as those figures became part of the criticism directed at Shelburne.

Windhorst, meanwhile, explained why the Lakers typically benefit from a more favorable schedule early in the season before facing a heavier slate of nationally televised games later, while stressing that a 12–2 record is a strong start regardless.

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“The Lakers always have a schedule that is generally a little bit more favorable early because they backload their schedule with the big national television games after the football season. It’s always going to be this way. But, by the way, I don’t care if you play 12-2 against the easy, you go 12-2, you’re doing fine.”

When the discussion turned toward San Antonio potentially benefiting from a relatively straightforward stretch of games, Windhorst pointed out that the Spurs could continue winning given their schedule after facing Detroit. That observation prompted an immediate warning from the studio.

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“Oh, easy. Careful. You say that, you’ll get in trouble around here.”

Windhorst understood the implication amid the backlash over Shelburne’s comments and quickly backed away from the discussion, responding, “I know. I’m not looking for that kind of smoke,” as the conversation returned to the growing debate surrounding the Lakers.

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The discussion also touched on how the schedule-strength conversation had evolved. Sedano referenced Shelburne’s earlier appearance and explained how the Lakers’ ranking had shifted after playing several tougher opponents.

“Everywhere eight days ago, they were the 20th toughest schedule in the NBA, so 10th easiest. Then, you know, they play a couple games against some pretty good teams. They’re now 14th. By the way, they’re going to play a bunch of bad teams here now, so it’s probably going to slide back down to the lower third.”

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The conversation eventually shifted toward Austin Reaves and his foot injury, with Windhorst explaining why the Lakers should avoid rushing him back in November. Foot injuries can be difficult to manage because players feel the discomfort with every step, making it challenging to perform even when they attempt to play through the pain.

With the Lakers performing well, Windhorst suggested there was little reason to force Reaves back into the lineup immediately. His absence could also give other players an opportunity to take on more responsibility, including Grimes potentially handling some of the ball-handling duties.

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“If this was in April, I’d have a different conversation.”

For Windhorst, the Lakers’ early success provides enough breathing room to remain patient. But with the schedule debate already attracting considerable attention, even a seemingly harmless observation about another team’s upcoming opponents was enough to make him cautious about getting involved in the controversy.