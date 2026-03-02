ESPN’s Doris Burke Under Fire for Wild Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Take Favoring Anthony Edwards During Wolves-Nuggets

ESPN’s Doris Burke is catching firestorm on social media after her latest comment involving reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. During the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the veteran commentator called out an offensive foul on Anthony Edwards, adding that SGA had gotten away with similar instances.

During a play in the third quarter, the referees called Edwards for an offensive foul after catching him extending his arm to create space for his jump shot against Jamal Murray. The foul called remained intact upon review, but Burke wasn’t happy with what she thought were inconsistencies in such calls across the league. She said that the reigning MVP constantly got away with such push-off drives.

“I’m gonna be honest with you. Oklahoma City fans are going to start hating on me right now. Feel free. How many times does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander get away with that exact kind of [play]?” She said, calling out the referee.

Burke later diluted her take, which seemed particularly aimed at Shai. She called out the inconsistencies in such calls across the league. However, she had already pissed off many SGA and OKC Thunder fans.

OKC fans blast Doris Burke for her “hater” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take

Almost a year ago, Doris Burke had already upset a lot of Thunder fans. During the Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves and the Thunder, she called SGA a “free-throw merchant” after the reigning MVP drew a foul on Rudy Gobert. Fans called out the commentator for hating on the Canadian superstar. On Sunday, fans called her out again. “Doris, u be hating on SGA for a year now. Give up,” a fan wrote.

The replay did show that the Timberwolves star had hyperextended his arm against Murray. Fans immediately called the play “an egregious push-off” from Edwards and differentiated it from Shai’s shoulder push to create space for the shot. For fans, the two were vastly different plays.

It’s no secret in the NBA that the foul calls SGA has drawn over the years have enraged fans across the league. Since last year, he has been under fire for relying too much on drawing fouls despite having a great mid-range game. However, fans didn’t agree with Burke strictly because they noticed the difference in the extent of arm extension between Edwards and the Thunder star.

“Shai does a small shoulder bump, Ant fully extended there. Doris Burke has been a confirmed Thunder hater since the WCF,” a fan wrote.

In August last year, ESPN/ABC made a significant announcement about changes to the NBA Finals commentator roster. The networks replaced Doris Burke with Tim Legler to call the NBA Finals with Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson. Despite getting support from big names, Burke was put on ESPN’s No. 2 list. Fans made it personal in the comment section, attacking her position with the broadcasting company.

“She deserved the demotion and deserves to be gone. This game has nothing to do with OKC. This is petty,” a fan went to great lengths to express his anger.

Not all comments were against the ESPN commentator. Burke also found support from a good number of fans who pointed out that she wasn’t hating on SGA but calling out the overall inconsistencies in referees’ officiating such calls. A fan pointed out that “she also corrected herself & said “other players” & goes on to call Murray out in the same game.” The officials had come under fire from fans for letting Jamal Murray get away with similar plays.