ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne Under Fire as Glaring Shams Charania Mistake Forces America’s Outrage

It only takes one tweet to shake credibility in the media world, especially when you’re a national insider with ESPN credentials. NBA fans are known for being passionate, quick-witted, and relentless when it comes to calling out even the slightest misstep. However, that is exactly what happened when one of ESPN’s most prominent NBA voices, Ramona Shelburne, mistakenly amplified a fake report. And in the process, she unintentionally stirred up a storm of criticism from fans and media alike.

Shelburne, a respected reporter who has broken major stories in the past, found herself on the wrong side of the timeline. Sharing a post from a parody account impersonating NBA insider Shams Charania. The tweet posted by a meme page known as “Scam Charnia,” featured a picture of longtime ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen. And was captioned, “BREAKING: Longtime NBA play-by-play announcer Mike Breen is retiring after more than three decades in broadcasting, sources tell ESPN.”

Shelburne, clearly unaware of the joke, reposted it on X formerly Twitter with the caption, “Triple bang 💥💥💥for the Hall of Famer.” While the tweet was quickly deleted, the damage had already been done. Screenshots spread across social media within minutes, and fans wasted no time dragging the ESPN insider for failing to verify the source. Many fans felt the blunder wasn’t just a silly mistake, but a lapse in the most basic journalistic principle: check your sources. The credibility hit was immediate. “Imagine falling for a fake report and not taking 10 seconds to verify the source,” one user posted.

For Ramona Shelburne, the moment was embarrassing but recoverable. Everyone makes mistakes. But it’s a stark reminder that even seasoned veterans need to double-check before hitting repost.

This is a Developing Story…