ESPYS 2026: All Awards NBA Representatives Won Feat. Steph Curry, Jalen Brunson

One of the biggest nights in sports took place in New York City’s Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. The 2026 ESPYS, an annual sports award ceremony hosted by ESPN, marked a historic night of celebration with the prestigious event taking place in the Big Apple for the very first time. New York is already celebrating its first NBA championship win in over five decades. And although the show, which was hosted by SNL star Marcello Hernandez, recognized iconic athletic feats across all sporting landscapes, it was the basketball world that undeniably stole the spotlight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Led by a historic, championship-winning campaign by the New York Knicks, NBA and WNBA representatives dominated the premier categories. From Jalen Brunson’s clean sweep of major individual honors to Stephen Curry’s celebrated humanitarian efforts, basketball was the evening’s ultimate victor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 ESPYS’ NBA and Basketball Award Winners

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks – Best Athlete (Men’s Sports), Best NBA Player, Best Championship Performance

Jalen Brunson solidified his status as a New York icon by taking home three of the night’s most prestigious individual honors. After leading the New York Knicks to an incredible 53-29 regular season record that helped them finish #3 in the Eastern Conference, Brunson shone in the playoffs, helping the Knicks win 13 consecutive post-season games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brunson’s dominance beat out the likes of Lionel Messi and Shohei Ohtani to win the Best Athlete – Men’s Sports trophy and the title of Best NBA Player.

ADVERTISEMENT

To add to his stellar individual night, Brunson also captured the Best Championship Performance award. The All-NBA guard was recognized for guiding the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years, averaging a spectacular 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game during the Finals.

Stephen Curry- Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award:

Stephen Curry is no stranger to the ESPYS stage, having won three awards prior to 2026 already. In New York City this past week, the Chef made it four.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 4x NBA champion was honored for his profound community impact off the court. Curry received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award in recognition of his work making nutrition, education, and sports accessible to underprivileged kids with the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Ayesha.

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces – Best Athlete (Women’s Sports) & Best WNBA Player

Representing the WNBA, Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson captured both Best Athlete – Women’s Sports and Best WNBA Player. She beat hockey player Hilary Knight, golfer Nelly Korda, and skier Mikaela Shiffrin to add a second Best Athlete trophy next to her first ESPY in a crowded trophy room that has the scoring title, league MVP, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, two Finals MVPs, three WNBA championships, and two Olympic golds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson, sadly, was not in attendance. She had to prepare for her game against the Toronto Tempo. But presenters, former rugby player Ilona Maher and Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns accepted the honor on her behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York Knicks – Best Team

The resurgence of basketball in New York ended with the Knicks taking home the highly coveted Best Team award, just a month after their championship parade five miles from Lincoln Center. Madison Square Garden was the heart and soul of the city’s summer, with the team bringing home a championship to the iconic arena after 53 years. That too, in a dominant fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brunson joined his teammates on stage to accept the final major honor of the night, celebrating their historic run to the top of the NBA world.

OG Anunoby – Best Play

That clutch performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals deserved its own award. OG Anunoby was honored at the 2026 ESPYS for doing something that may have just saved the Knicks’ series against the Spurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anunoby became a hero for his dramatic, game-winning tip-in during the Knicks’ historic 29-point late-game comeback to win by a single point. 107-106, a moment that forever etched itself into franchise lore. Had the Spurs won that game, the series would have been tied at 2-2, heading into Game 5 in San Antonio.

Jason Collins – Arthur Ashe Courage Award

The ESPYS paid tribute to trailblazing former NBA center Jason Collins.

Collins, who passed away in May after a short battle with glioblastoma, was posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. The sports community celebrated his legacy as the first openly gay male athlete in team sports.

Full List of Winners at the 2026 ESPYS

Beyond the basketball court, several legendary figures and rising stars from the NFL, MLB, NHL, and Olympic sports walked away with major trophies:

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Alysa Liu (U.S. Figure Skating)

Best College Athlete – Men’s Sports: Fernando Mendoza (Indiana Football)

Best College Athlete – Women’s Sports: Lauren Betts (UCLA Women’s Basketball)

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Abbott (Former MLB Player)

Best Single-Game Performance: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Scott Ruskan (U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer)

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Myles Garrett (Los Angeles Rams)

Best Comeback Athlete: Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)

Best Athlete with a Disability: Declan Farmer (Paralympic Hockey)

Best NFL Player: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Best Driver: Lando Norris (Formula 1)

Best Fighter: Terence Crawford (Boxing)

Best Soccer Player: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Best Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player: Carlos Alcaraz

The 2026 ESPYS celebrated sports all over the world. But basketball was undoubtedly the sport that owned the night.