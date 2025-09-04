Bucks Coach Addresses Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury Concern Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s EuroBasket campaign has been a mix of dominance and doubt. After averaging 29.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in just two games, his absence against Bosnia and Herzegovina changed everything for Greece. The 77-80 defeat exposed how much the team leans on his energy and created uncertainty before a decisive matchup with Spain. Head coach Vassilis Spanoulis admitted the loss was “a lesson” while stressing the importance of keeping composure and readiness for the knockout stage.

That uncertainty only grew when Antetokounmpo was held out with knee discomfort. The Greek federation confirmed the move was precautionary, but his status quickly became the biggest storyline of the tournament. Spanoulis later eased concerns, saying “we expect both players to be back on Thursday” while pointing to the timing of the comeback as the most important factor. For Greece, the pressure is massive, and for Milwaukee, every update is magnified, especially with offseason chatter about Giannis’s long-term future already in the air.

@Christos Tsaltas provided some clarity on X, sharing a one-on-one with Bucks assistant Vin Baker that addressed the uncertainty. “He’s locked in on the game. He’s excited. I expect the very best version of him tonight,” Baker said when asked about Antetokounmpo’s readiness. The coach explained that the knee contusion was handled with “just normal preparation, giving it some rest and he’ll be ready to play.” Baker stressed that Antetokounmpo’s mindset was sharp, describing him as “one of the more focused athletes I’ve been around.” For a Greek side shaken by defeat, the reassurance from a trusted figure close to the star carried weight.

The reports lined up with Spanoulis’s own words earlier in the week. He confirmed that Antetokounmpo’s absence was temporary and emphasized, “The most important thing is to make the comeback when the critical time arrives, not in the first round”. With Spain looming in a matchup that could define Greece’s placement heading into the knockout stage, that critical moment had arrived. Antetokounmpo’s ability to bounce back from the discomfort mattered not only for Greece’s EuroBasket hopes but also for Milwaukee’s long-term outlook. The Bucks expect him to be fully ready for the NBA season, but ensuring no setbacks in international play has been central to the way his minutes are managed.

As things stand, the message from both Spanoulis and Baker is clear: Antetokounmpo’s knee concern is under control, his preparation has been steady, and the expectation is for him to play at his usual high level. For the Bucks, that is a reassuring development in a summer where his name has been tied to more than just national team headlines. With EuroBasket still unfolding, the conversation around Giannis now stretches far beyond Greece’s tournament path and into NBA circles, where trade chatter has already picked up.

Lakers Trade Rumors Keep Giannis in the Spotlight

Even with his EuroBasket workload dominating the news, speculation around Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA future has not slowed down. A recent report from Newsweek noted that the Los Angeles Lakers could be a major player if he ever became available, with Austin Reaves considered the likely centerpiece in any potential trade package. Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints described it as “almost a surefire thing” that Milwaukee would ask about Reaves first if discussions ever began. The Lakers, meanwhile, are entering the season with Luka Dončić and LeBron James leading the charge, and adding Antetokounmpo would instantly create one of the most formidable trios in league history.

The timing of these rumors is striking. Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade, and Milwaukee has shown no interest in moving its franchise cornerstone. Still, Los Angeles has built its roster with flexibility in mind. Reaves, fresh off a breakout year averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.7 percent from deep, represents a young piece attractive enough to at least make the conversation possible. With Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia also joining the roster this offseason, the Lakers appear both competitive now and prepared for a blockbuster move down the road.

Whether that move involves Giannis is an open question. For now, the Bucks are focused on his health and his performance with Greece. But the Lakers rumors continue to hover in the background. Feeding speculation about what the league’s balance of power might look like if Antetokounmpo ever left Milwaukee. Until then, his return to the floor at EuroBasket offers the clearest sign that the injury concern is being handled, and that the superstar remains as pivotal as ever on both the international and NBA stage.