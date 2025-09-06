EuroBasket 2025 Knockout Bracket: Luka Doncic & Giannis Antetokounmpo on Collision Course After Latest Results

EuroBasket 2025 is entering its most thrilling phase, and fans are already buzzing about a potential blockbuster final. The bracket has shaped up in such a way that two of the biggest names in world basketball, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, could meet for the first time in international play. It’s the kind of matchup fans dream about: two generational talents, both dominating their teams, finally clashing on Europe’s biggest stage.

As knockout intensity ramps up, both teams have challenging paths ahead. Greece and Slovenia, led by Antetokounmpo and Doncic, respectively, are positioned on opposite sides of the bracket, meaning their paths could converge in the final if everything goes according to plan. But with star-studded opponents and tough matchups, nothing is guaranteed.

Greece’s journey is brutal but achievable. They face Israel in the Round of 16, an emerging contender that stunned France and Belgium in the group stage. If they get through, they meet Lithuania in the quarterfinals, both boasting NBA stars and deep benches. A win there sets up a semifinal showdown against another heavyweight, before reaching the final against Slovenia. Every step demands near-perfection.

Slovenia’s pathway isn’t any easier. They kick things off against Italy in the Round of 16, a team ranked sixth globally with experienced scorers. Next up is a clash against world champions Germany, an intimidating test in the quarterfinals. The semifinal could see another top-tier opponent, before a final showdown against Greece looms.

The stakes are high, the matchups tough, and the prize monumental, a EuroBasket title that could be defined by one unforgettable duel.

Luka Doncic: Slovenia’s Heartbeat

This tournament has been Luka Doncic’s playground. Through the group stage, he’s led the EuroBasket in scoring (32.4 PPG), assists (8.4 APG), steals (3.2 SPG), and efficiency (35.4 EPG). His first three games alone were historic: 33 points, 9.7 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game, dominating every facet of play.

His near triple-double against Israel in the group stage,37 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, was a masterclass, helping Slovenia close the group with a 106-96 win. Against Belgium, he delivered 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a comprehensive 86-69 victory. Even in a losing effort to France, he stood out, showcasing elite scoring and playmaking.

Luka Doncic isn’t just carrying the team; he’s redefining Slovenia’s style. His ball-dominant approach, high basketball IQ, and defensive hustle have turned him into the team’s backbone. Social media is flooded with highlights of “Luka Magic,” and rightly so; he’s pushing his squad deep into the tournament. Slovenia’s supporting cast, including Klemen Prepelič and Edo Murič, play their roles, but Doncic’s brilliance remains the driving force.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Greece’s Powerhouse

While Luka Doncic dazzles, Giannis Antetokounmpo anchors Greece with relentless efficiency. Over three games, he’s averaged 27.7 points, 5 assists, and nearly a steal per outing, ranking second in efficiency with 32.3 EPG. His net rating of +37.7 and 66.7% positive plus-minus showcase his overwhelming impact on both ends of the court.

Giannis’ defining moment came in a near triple-double against Spain,25 points on 60% shooting, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists, leading Greece to a stunning 90-86 upset over the defending champions. His 27-point demolition of Georgia and 31-point opener against Italy further cement his dominance. Greece’s defensive prowess, rebounding strength, and scoring depth are all boosted by his presence.

Though officiating controversies linger, Giannis’ performance remains unshakable. Greece’s roster, featuring Tyler Dorsey and Kostas Sloukas, revolves around him, and their undefeated run so far speaks volumes.

This tournament may deliver the first-ever Luka Doncic vs Giannis Antetokounmpo battle in international play. Despite their massive careers, the two have never faced each other in the EuroLeague or previous FIBA events. Antetokounmpo, who rose through the Greek leagues, never played in Europe’s top competitions, while Doncic’s EuroLeague days were spent with Real Madrid without crossing paths with Giannis.

Their NBA history, however, is telling: Giannis leads 8-2 head-to-head with Luka, averaging 32.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in those matchups. Now, Europe’s biggest event could host their first direct clash, turning personal rivalry into a continental spectacle.

If Greece and Slovenia navigate their grueling routes, the final could mark one of the most highly anticipated international matchups in recent history. Both teams have momentum, star power, and playoff experience. Luka Doncic has carried Slovenia’s offense with unmatched precision, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has powered Greece’s run with sheer dominance.

This isn’t just about talent, it’s about legacy. For Luka Doncic, it’s an opportunity to prove that his magic extends beyond NBA stardom. For Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s a chance to finally match up against one of the brightest stars of the next generation. The bracket is set. The players are ready. Now, it’s all about who rises to the occasion.

With Luka Doncic lighting up the scoreboard and Giannis Antetokounmpo redefining every play, the potential final showdown promises to be one for the ages. Which side are you rooting for? Do you think Luka Doncic can finally hold his own against Giannis on this massive stage? Share your thoughts in the comments!