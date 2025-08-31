EuroBasket 2025: Luka Doncic Grabs Neck in Visible Pain After Scary Collision vs Belgium

EuroBasket is rarely short of drama, and Sunday night in Katowice, Poland, was no exception. Slovenia, led by their talisman Luka Doncic, managed to overpower Belgium 88–72 in a crucial Group D matchup. The victory kept their quarterfinal hopes alive, but for a moment, all eyes were off the scoreboard and locked on Doncic himself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Slovenian fans collectively held their breath when their superstar went down, clutching his neck in visible pain after a brutal collision. It was the type of scene no one wanted to witness, not Slovenia, not the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, and certainly not basketball fans who came to see one of the best players in the world at his peak.

The incident unfolded midway through the game. While navigating Belgium’s defense, Luka Doncic collided with a Belgian player who appeared to be setting a moving screen. The contact struck Doncic in the head or face, and the impact left him grimacing while reaching for his neck.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The broadcasters quickly picked up on the severity of the moment. “Oh, Luka just getting a shot to the face. I don’t think that was intentional,” one said, before comparing it to an earlier foul. “That time it’s taken out Doncic in his face. Could be a dangerous play… I wouldn’t be surprised if they upgraded it. But to think that he’s done it on purpose, I would highly doubt that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There was even speculation that referees might review the foul for an upgrade, given the potential danger of head contact. However, the broadcasters also stressed that Belgium’s player was not known for dirty play, making it far more likely an unfortunate basketball collision than any malicious act.

For a few tense moments, Slovenia’s game plan seemed at risk of unraveling. Doncic’s visible discomfort, grabbing his neck after the hit, stirred fear of a potential injury that could derail both his EuroBasket campaign and, more alarmingly for Los Angeles Lakers fans, his NBA season.

AD

Yet true to form, Doncic steadied himself and pushed through. By the final buzzer, he had turned in another masterclass,26 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in just over 30 minutes. It was his third straight game with 30+ points or a near triple-double performance, marking a historic run that no player had achieved at EuroBasket in the last three decades.

The fact that he finished so strongly after such a scare is a testament to his improved conditioning. Doncic shed 31 pounds over the offseason, and the transformation is showing, not only in his scoring bursts but also in his resilience during a highly physical tournament.

Had the injury been worse, the implications would have stretched far beyond Katowice. Slovenia, already without veterans like Vlatko Cancar, Jaka Blazic, Josh Nebo, and Zoran Dragic, depends almost entirely on Luka Doncic to carry them. Without him, their 16-point victory over Belgium would have been far less likely, and their hopes of progressing deep into the tournament might have evaporated altogether.

But the stakes are equally high for his NBA franchise. After his February 2025 trade to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round pick, Doncic became the face of the franchise’s post-LeBron James era. His three-year, $165 million extension, signed in August, locked him in as the cornerstone of their championship ambitions.

Had this neck collision resulted in a concussion or more severe injury, not only would Slovenia have been devastated, but the Lakers’ preseason plans, and possibly their season opener on October 21, could have been thrown into chaos.

Beyond the scare, Slovenia’s performance against Belgium was a statement. Doncic’s near triple-double was the centerpiece, but he was far from alone. Edo Muric, Klemen Prepelic, and Leon Stergar all chipped in with double-digit scoring, while Alen Omic added a strong presence on the boards. Slovenia’s ball movement was sharp, producing 21 assists and a +17 rebounding advantage that tilted the game firmly in their favor.

Belgium, for their part, put up a fight. Andy Van Vliet was the bright spot with 15 points on efficient shooting, while Emmanuel Lecomte added 13. But they struggled to match Slovenia’s offensive rhythm, and their attempt to disrupt Doncic with physical play, including the collision, fell flat.

Luka Doncic’s Durability Under Pressure

This wasn’t the first time Luka Doncic had fans panicking at EuroBasket 2025. Just two weeks earlier, he limped off against Latvia with a knee contusion, only to return days later with a dominant 34-point, 9-assist, 5-steal performance against Poland.

These recurring scares serve as a reminder of both his importance and the razor-thin margins Slovenia and the Lakers must balance. Doncic plays a bruising, high-contact style of basketball, constantly drawing fouls, powering through defenses, and shouldering the load on both ends. While it makes him spectacular to watch, it also leaves him exposed to dangerous moments like Sunday’s collision.

via Imago August 17, 2022, Ljubjlana, Slovenia: Luka Doncic 77 of Slovenia reacts during the International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft basketball between Slovenia and Serbia at Arena Stozice. Copyright: xMilosxVujinovicx

For now, Slovenia and Lakers fans can breathe easier: Luka Doncic walked off the court victorious and seemingly unharmed. But each scare feels like a warning sign of just how fragile their shared dreams could be if luck doesn’t hold.

EuroBasket 2025 has already been a rollercoaster for Luka Doncic, with injuries, scares, controversies, and jaw-dropping performances all rolled into one. His collision against Belgium was a chilling reminder of how quickly fortunes can change, both for Slovenia and the Lakers. But once again, Doncic walked the fine line between fragility and greatness and came out on top.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now the question becomes: with Slovenia still fighting for survival, and the Lakers counting down to October, how much more can Doncic endure?

What do you think, should Luka Doncic continue pushing at full throttle for Slovenia, or should he conserve his energy and health for the NBA season ahead?