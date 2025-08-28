brand-logo
EuroBasket Refs Stand Firm Against Luka Doncic’s Antics After Broadcaster Call Out Slovenian Star

ByVed Vaze

Aug 28, 2025 | 3:59 PM EDT

Luka Doncic’s brilliance was again on full display at EuroBasket, but his frustrations boiled over during Slovenia’s clash with Poland. Midway through the third quarter, the Lakers star was whistled for a technical foul after unsuccessfully trying to draw contact on a drive. Instead of free throws, Doncic was hit with the tech as a broadcaster quipped, “Not gonna get that, Luka.”

The sequence marked a turning point in a chippy stretch where Doncic frequently sought foul calls, but officials refused to budge. Despite the setback, Doncic poured in 27 points on 50% shooting, going 13-of-14 from the free-throw line, while also adding four rebounds and three assists.

Still, Slovenia’s offensive rhythm faltered under Poland’s physical defense, leaving Doncic visibly frustrated with both the whistles and his teammates’ struggles. The moment highlighted the pressure on Slovenia’s star, as EuroBasket referees continue to send a message: no special treatment.

(this is a building story…)

Is Luka Doncic's frustration justified, or should he adapt to EuroBasket's no-special-treatment stance?

