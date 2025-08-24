EuroBasket 2025 Power Rankings: Nikola Jokic’s Serbia Leads, Luka Doncic’s Slovenia Not Even in Top 5

With the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 tipping off on August 27, all eyes are on Europe’s biggest stars. And while there are plenty of familiar names (Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dennis Schroder) leading some of the favorites for the tournament, one major superstar’s presence is not even enough to lead his team into the top-5 of our power rankings.

The same was true for Urbonus Podcast, whose rankings were reposted by Basket News on Instagram. Luka Doncic’s Slovenia are not even a part of the top-5 favorites to win EuroBasket 2025, which is completely understandable considering the way the team has struggled despite Doncic’s limited, but actual presence.

A week out from the first tip, Serbia hosted Slovenia in Belgrade in what was meant to be a showcase duel between Jokic and Doncic. Instead, it turned into a brutal preview of what’s coming. Serbia ran Slovenia out of the court 106–72. Jokic barely broke sweat, while Doncic looked like a man on an island.

As far as Urbonus Podcast’s EuroBasket 2025 Power Rankings were concerned, there were few surprises. Serbia is No. 1 while Germany takes No. 2. France, despite missing top-tier talent, lands third. Giannis’ Greece, fresh off his 25-point masterclass, is fourth. Turkey rounds out the top five. The same is true for Essentially Sports, and Luka Doncic and Slovenia are not amongst our five favorites to win the tournament.

#1 Serbia

Serbia hasn’t lost a single exhibition game. They closed out their tune-ups with a ruthless 34-point demolition of Slovenia, who limped through the prep phase at 1–5, their only win coming against Great Britain. Jokic was clinical in Belgrade with 10 points, eight boards and four dimes in just 19 minutes. The Denver Nuggets superstar didn’t need to dominate, his team did that for him.

Serbia proved during the preparation games that they have the deepest, most talented roster at EuroBasket 2025, and it will take major effort for one of the other contenders to clinch the title instead.

#2 Germany

Sure, they lost to Serbia in a preparation game (91–81), but Germany is rolling into EuroBasket with their full World Cup-winning core: Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder, and a rock-solid rotation that has plenty of experience playing together. In warm-ups, they won all their other games and have returned with a 5-1 record. Germany will surely be tested in Group B with Lithuania and Finland, but look like a Final Four lock.

#3 France

No Wembanyama, Gobert, Poirier, or even Lessort. That’s a lot of size and rim protection gone, yet France hasn’t flinched. They beat Spain in both legs of a home-and-away series. They handled Great Britain with a professional edge, with Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhammadou Jaiteh scoring 12 apiece.

The talent pool is still impressive, with Guerschon Yabusele leading a group that includes Bilal Coulibaly, Isaia Cordinier, and top-2 NBA picks Risacher and Sarr. They’re in Group D with Slovenia, and that France vs. Doncic game on Aug. 30 in Katowice could be the highlight of the tournament’s first week.

#4 Greece

Without Giannis, Greece looked in trouble, going 2-2 and lacking identity. With Giannis? They thrashed Latvia 104–86 and reminded everyone that the Greek Freak can take over any game on European soil. In just 15 minutes, Giannis dropped 25 points and 10 boards on 9-of-12 shooting. It was a full takeover.

Greece’s squad is incomplete; Papagiannis, Calathes, and Walkup are all missing, but they still look ready to make noise in Group C, where they’ll clash with Italy, Spain, and BIH. Coach Vassilis Spanoulis has the firepower. The only question is consistency.

#5 Turkiye

BasketNews had Turkiye at No. 4 in the previous rankings, and they’ve only slipped slightly after a few uneven performances. Still, this is a dangerous squad. Alperen Sengun is a legit All-Star center, and he’s been cooking in friendlies, 25 points against Lithuania, 9-of-17 shooting, and a statement win. Shane Larkin is back running the offense, and Cedi Osman adds firepower on the wing. Newcomer Adem Bona adds a physical edge inside.

They’ll be in Group A with Serbia, but if they click, this is a team with serious semifinal potential. The core is talented, and head coach Ergin Ataman knows how to scheme in tournaments.

Slovenia wrapped up its summer with a series of losses to Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, and Serbia. Luka is arguably the most talented offensive weapon in the tournament, but heading into EuroBasket 2025, questions surround not his game, but everything around him. The Dragons open Group D play on August 28 against Poland. Serbia, meanwhile, will march into Group A as overwhelming favorites, led by the most dominant player on the planet and the deepest roster in the tournament.

Serbia, on the other hand, went 7–0 in exhibition play, including wins over Germany, Czechia, and Poland, and are the clear favorites for the tournament.