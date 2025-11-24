Even Jazz Commentators Had To Applaud Luka Doncic’s Highlight Play on Kevin Love

LeBron James played his first road game of the season as the Lakers visited the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. He made his season debut against Utah on Tuesday, scoring 11 points and handing out 12 assists in a 140–126 win, becoming the first NBA player to play 23 seasons. After missing 14 games with sciatica, his return helped Los Angeles pull away after trailing 71–67 at halftime. “He makes things easier,” Luka Doncic said, reflecting on LeBron’s impact. But while Bron steadied the ship, it was Luka’s jaw-dropping moves that lit up the internet.

In their second matchup against the Jazz, Luka Dončić was already bending the commentators’ loyalties, putting on a show in the second quarter that had everyone watching in awe. The commentators were in awe, calling it a “highlight-reel bucket” and warning Jazz fans not to let that single explosive sequence shake the rest of the half.

At halftime, the Lakers held a 62–55 edge over the Jazz, keeping the momentum just enough to stay in control as both teams headed to the locker room. Doncic had already racked up 15 points, five assists, three rebounds, and three steals, helping LA edge Utah. But the real showstopper came mid-second quarter, and it had everyone in the stadium and watching at home, leaning a little closer.

With under five minutes left in the first half, Luka snagged an errant pass and suddenly turned the court into his personal playground. He dribbled past Kevin Love with a slick nutmeg, breaking free in the open floor, and then spotted Jaxson Hayes trailing the play. Without missing a beat, Luka tossed a perfectly timed alley-oop to Hayes, who soared and slammed it home, turning a simple turnover into a highlight that had fans cheering and commentators scrambling for words.

Luka Dončić (77) handles the ball during the fourth quarter at FedExForum.

Luka Dončić has been putting on a masterclass this season. Even before James returned, he was carrying the Lakers with numbers that make you do a double take. When LeBron finally stepped back on the court, many feared Luka’s minutes might get trimmed, but nope, he still led the charge with 37 points and 10 assists in the Lakers’ 140–126 win vs the Jazz. The guy’s been shocking everyone week after week.

Last week against Charlotte, Luka did something so rare even the commentators blinked twice. In a 121–111 win at Spectrum Center, he poured in 38 points with seven assists, six rebounds and a dunk that had everyone gasping. Yes, Luka Dončić dunks. Usually, the 6-foot-8 wizard just floats layups in, but Monday night, he launched off both feet and hung on the rim like he owned it. Then, of course, he came down and shouted at the nearest ref for a phantom foul.

“Surprised? No, it was awesome,” said JJ Redick after the game. “It was fun not only because he got the dunk, but just him letting out some emotion was cool to see.” For context, Luka had only one dunk all of last season with Dallas, and it barely counted. The last time he pulled a half-court rim-hang like this? Preseason 2023. Safe to say, the league is getting a reminder that Luka isn’t just a scorer,he’s a showman, and he’s having a blast doing it.

Luka Dončić’s MVP case

The Los Angeles Lakers have been cruising through the first 15 games of the season, sitting at 11–4 and looking healthier than they have in weeks. Luka Dončić has been the engine behind it all, dropping career-best numbers and reminding everyone why he’s in the MVP conversation. According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, Doncic is currently ranked fifth in the latest MVP race, with Favale noting that injuries give Luka “a great chance to climb the rankings.”

Those injuries certainly open a door. With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined by a groin strain and Wembanyama dealing with a calf issue, some of the league’s other top stars aren’t around to challenge for headlines every night. As Favale writes, “Holding serve in this discussion won’t be easy… but injuries to Victor Wembanyama (calf strain) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin strain) open the door for Dončić.”

Combine that with Luka’s ridiculous 34.6 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, and 9 assists across 36.8 minutes, and he’s not just filling the stat sheet, he’s making a compelling MVP case in real time.

Favale also highlights some areas Luka could tweak, shooting under 33% from three and attacking the rim less frequently, but the context is clear: “These might register as red flags if the Los Angeles Lakers weren’t dominating the competition during his minutes, or if his 60-plus percent clip on twos wasn’t a high watermark.” The injuries have helped, sure, but Luka has carried the team with efficiency and flair that leaves you wondering how anyone else even competes.

Even without Giannis or Wembanyama sidelined, Luka’s combination of stats, highlight-reel moments, and sheer influence on the Lakers’ success makes him impossible to ignore.