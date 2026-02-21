Even With $4,745 Gift, Luka Doncic Fails to Change JJ Redick’s Mind

Luxury gifts usually settle arguments, but for Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic and head coach JJ Redick, it only extended theirs, and what started as a simple sideline critique has turned into yet another inside joke for a team that looks as close as can be off the court. It all began a week ago.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a pre-All-Star weekend game against the Dallas Mavericks, when Doncic was sidelined with a hamstring injury, he was seen wearing a blue-grey jacket on the sideline, which caught Redick’s attention, who asked what kind of jacket it was.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic simply replied, “It’s a jacket.”

The two briefly were caught in the semantics of different kinds of jackets, with Redick interrogating Doncic about if his was a blouson or not, and Luke Kennard, caught in the middle of the interaction, was cracking up the entire time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hot mics caught everything, and clips of the interaction circulated widely online, giving fans a glimpse into the playful dynamics between superstar and coach, especially since the two were previously teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, things continued tonight, before the Lakers‘ game against the LA Clippers. In what marked the team’s first game after the All-Star break, Doncic caught Redick by surprise when he gifted the exact jacket he wore to his coach.

“Is it the same color?” Redick said, going immediately into analysis mode. “It’s the gray one. I saw them online. They’re two different colors. Thank you, man. Thank you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The two then resumed their previous argument after Redick’s brief thanks. But there’s a clear answer to his question: the luxury piece is indeed listed as a lambskin blouson jacket worth $4,745.

The fact that Redick and Doncic got back into their debate mere moments after a nearly $5,000 gift shows the trust, humor, and respect in their relationship, something that is often undervalued by teams that wish to ascend to the highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic Closes It Out as Lakers’ Star Trio Delivers in Clutch-Time Thriller

Luka Doncic picked up right where he left off before the All-Star break. Returning from a hamstring injury, Doncic logged 38 points and 11 assists, including 22 before halftime, marking the 28th time this season he has scored 20 in a half. Costars Austin Reaves and LeBron James combined for 42 points, and James added 11 assists of his own as the three played for just the 11th time this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The closing stretch had a lot of tension, with Kawhi Leonard drilling a late three to give the Clippers the lead with about six minutes left. Doncic answered by drilling a three of his own before sparking a 7-0 run that flipped the game.

There was still one final scare when Nicolas Batum got a clean look at a game-tying three with four seconds left, but it didn’t fall, letting the Lakers escape with a 125-122 win. It was an especially tough game for the Clippers, who lost both John Collins and Kawhi Leonard to injury, and then Bennedict Mathurin to fouls.