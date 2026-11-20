Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch didn’t hold back after watching a pivotal sequence unravel in Thursday night’s 102-99 loss to the New York Knicks at Target Center. Already frustrated by a first-quarter technical foul earlier in the contest, Finch turned his postgame critique squarely on the officiating crew after a premature shot-clock whistle and replay review wiped out what would have been a game-tying three-pointer by Ayo Dosunmu late in the fourth quarter. Falling to 11-5 on the season despite erasing a 19-point third-quarter deficit, Minnesota was left stewing over how the officiating crew’s call on LaMelo Ball’s shot shifted the closing minutes in favor of New York (9-6).

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The flashpoint came late in the fourth quarter. After Ball’s jumper missed, play continued rather than stopping immediately for a shot-clock violation, allowing Dosunmu to get the ball and drain a three-pointer from up top that appeared to tie the score. However, the officiating crew had blown the whistle. Dosunmu’s shot was waived as the officiating crew stepped in to review whether Ball’s attempt had grazed the rim.

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Replay confirmed the ball hit the rim, resetting the shot clock and giving Minnesota possession, yet erasing Dosunmu’s made game-tying three in the process.

Speaking to reporters after the defeat, Finch questioned how the crew failed to see the contact in real time while the entire building watched the ball bounce off the iron.

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“The one that everybody in the arena saw it hit the rim? That one?… I mean it was clear that it hit the rim and it went straight down to the floor. I’ve seen a lot of basketball, sure, somewhere along the way I’ve seen it, but you can’t… we’re continually told that these are the best [refs] in the world and you know you can’t miss that one, you just can’t.”

Finch’s postgame frustration capped a night in which his temper had already boiled over early on. After a foul sent Landry Shamet to the line late in the opening quarter, Finch yelled, “No one came to watch you,” directly at the officials. He got a technical right after and toed the line for an ejection till the end.

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While Finch made his feelings about the whistle unmistakable, he also pointed to late-game execution and LaMelo Ball’s decision-making down the stretch as areas that hurt Minnesota in a tight finish.

“Well, he’s got to get back to playmaking a little bit more than trying to score in all those situations. You know we’ve had some of our best closing moments of the season; it’s been him certainly creating advantage situations and being able to get into the paint and make the right situation… the looks were okay, but I felt like there were maybe better things to do at times.”

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Even with the rim-review controversy taking center stage, the Timberwolves had multiple opportunities to pull ahead or force overtime in the final minute. After replay awarded Minnesota possession on the shot-clock reset, Minnesota could not capitalize before Ball missed a potential tying three with 9.9 seconds remaining. Both teams went scoreless the rest of the way, and the game was frozen at 102-99.

Ball attempted another game-tying three-pointer with 9.9 seconds remaining before misfiring again, and Minnesota was unable to get another shot off. New York held on despite failing to score over the final 3:26.

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Ball finished with 15 points on a rough 6-for-21 shooting night. His frustration showed when he punched the ball into the air at the horn as boos echoed from frustrated fans at Target Center.

Kuminga paced Minnesota with 23 points in his return after a bruised right shoulder, while the Wolves continued to navigate life without injured star Anthony Edwards (knee). The Wolves are now 8-4 without Ant.

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For New York, former Timberwolves centerpiece Karl-Anthony Towns set the tone early with 17 of his 22 points in the first half alongside 12 rebounds in his latest homecoming game since the 2024 blockbuster trade. Jalen Brunson shook off an injury scare to return and added 21 points and seven assists. OG Anunoby chipped in 15 as the Knicks survived Minnesota’s 19-point comeback in the third to claim their third straight victory.

While the Knicks head back to New York to host Portland on Saturday, the Timberwolves are hoping to bounce back against Memphis.