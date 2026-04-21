Everyone Is Convinced Giannis Announced His Next Team Through Social Media Move

By his own words, this season was “tough” for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Trade rumors circulated, which led to his wife and kids staying in Greece. Later, tension grew between the Greek Freak and the Bucks front office. At this point in time, there’s no assurance of Antetokounmpo remaining in Milwaukee. Many feel his loyalty has to break after the season that transpired, where the Bucks won just 32 games.

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But the two-time MVP isn’t focused on the decisions he will have to make months down the line. This was a time for reflection, looking back at the challenging season he had to endure. With that, he gave the fans a parting message as Year 13 came to a close for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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“This has been one of the toughest seasons of my career, but as they say, like a phoenix from the ashes, I’ll rise. To the city of Milwaukee, MY city, thank you for the unwavering love and support,” Antetokounmpo wrote on X.

Individually, he was a dominant force, an outlier within the Bucks’ infrastructure. Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 27.6 points and 9.8 rebounds in under 30 minutes per game. However, due to calf ailments, he was limited to playing a career-low 36 games this season. That was the real test he had to endure. Watching as the Bucks failed to generate any positive momentum ate away at him.

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That’s the reason Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to go down on his shield. He wanted to play at the end of the season, but was met with resistance by the organization, which wanted to protect its asset. That also became the point of friction that’s brought us to the uncertainty once again. Where will Antetokounmpo be when the next season begins?

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There are a lot of rumors. However, some hopeful fans feel Antetokounmpo may have answered the question himself.

Fans call for Giannis Antetokounmpo to join the Suns

Most fans under Antetokounmpo’s post wished him luck for the future. Others picked up on an analogy he made. The words “like a Phoenix” were interpreted as a hint. “Welcome to Phoenix,” one fan simply wrote. The Suns have made some incredible strides with a relatively new group this season. They made it to the playoffs and have an established star in Devin Booker representing the Suns’ colors.

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“Is that a Subliminal msg? Are you traded to the Phoenix Suns?” one fan asked. As of right now, nothing has happened. In fact, the Suns weren’t even in the hunt for the Greek Freak when things heated up at the trade deadline. But it’s going to be a new year where teams will have more resources to offer. So theoretically, we can’t count out the Suns.

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At least their fans are doing everything to endorse the city to Giannis Antetokounmpo. “We’ll see you in the desert,” a Suns fan wrote under Antetokounmpo’s tweet. Interestingly, the Suns actually have draft capital that the Bucks would most definitely want in exchange for Antetokounmpo. Moreover, they have impactful players like Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green who may seem like attractive options for the Bucks.

“Waiting for you to become a Sun,” a fan wrote. It would be a little odd. The Suns were kept from winning an NBA championship by Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021. Notably, he scored 50 points in what was one of the best Finals performances of all time in a closeout game. But it’s water under the bridge five years later. Antetokounmpo is longing to compete, and the Suns fanbase believes they can offer him a chance at doing so.

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Some fans are already manifesting it. Like this one fan wrote, “You’re not slick Giannis, welcome to Phoenix”. Although not near the best team in the West, the Suns have been competitive. They are one of the most disruptive teams in the league, averaging 9.5 steals per game. And the organization has regularly done well by its ace, Devin Booker.

It’s not a popular pick with links to the Knicks and Lakers still very much alive. However, there’s something about Giannis Antetokounmpo wanting to take the harder road that really puts Phoenix in a prime position. It will depend on how the organization views a move for Antetokounmpo. If the Suns feel they have a roster fit for a championship run with him, all they have to do is call the Bucks. That is unless Antetokounmpo decides to extend his contract in the summer.

What do you think happens with Antetokounmpo? Let us know your views in the comments below.