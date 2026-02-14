Injured for 8 Months, Damian Lillard Shocks Everyone at NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Day 2 of All-Star Weekend was bound to be an exciting one. With the Three-Point Contest opening the day’s competitions, a star-studded showcase was bound to be one of the most stunning moments of the night. However, what no one expected was the man who ended up taking home the prize.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard beat rookie Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker in the final round with a score of 30 to win the competition. Reminder: this is the same Damian Lillard who hasn’t played at all this year after tearing his Achilles tendon in the playoffs.

He also beat stars Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, Bobby Portis, Jamal Murray, and Norman Powell. In fact, Lillard even posted the second-highest score of any player in the first round with a stellar 27, tying Knuppel and second only to Booker, who scored 30.

This is a developing story.