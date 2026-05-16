Everyone Is Saying Victor Wembanyama Prepared for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander With Embarrassing Flop vs Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs are heading to the Western Conference Finals after brushing aside the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. But there is barely any time to soak it all in. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama already seems locked on to the next challenge waiting around the corner. The 2026 Defensive Player of the Year is looking forward to facing Shao Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Conference Finals on Monday. However, his way of training is unlike anything you’ve seen before.

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Friday at the Target Center became a Wemby Flopping Show in the first quarter of the game. And that became a talking point, beyond their 139-109 win over Anthony Edwards & Co. With 6:26 remaining and the Spurs ahead 20-11, Victor Wembanyama spotted Julius Randle charging toward the rim and exploded upward to contest the attempt.

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The shot slipped away from him, yet the chaos was only beginning. Wemby instantly spun around searching for the rebound, while Randle bumped him from behind near the restricted area. A second later, the Spurs star went flying across the floor and slid completely out of bounds, leaving the crowd stunned. Looks like the 22-year-old is ready to give direct competition to the 2025 MVP.

As recent as Game 1 of the OKC Thunder vs. the Lakers, fans pointed out SGA’s flopping. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander found himself at the center of a playoff firestorm after BrickCenter dropped a viral clip accusing him of “flopping on EVERY PLAY” during Game 1.

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The video exploded across social media, piling up 5 million views while NBA fans fiercely debated every whistle and fall. Meanwhile, the noise grew loud enough to reach ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” where the controversy gained even more traction as criticism around the Thunder star kept snowballing. But SGA capitalizes on his ability to make contact, sell contact, and force defenders into uncomfortable decisions.

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Sadly, the same trick didn’t work for Victor Wembanyama. Because right after he hurled himself onto the floor, the replay quickly turned the moment into pure internet fuel. The contact from Julius Randle looked light, while Wembanyama’s dramatic tumble felt far more theatrical than forceful. Fans instantly dissected every angle as the bizarre sequence became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

Victor Wembanyama’s antics backfired

Well, Wemby searched hard for an offensive foul call, yet the dramatic tumble earned him something far louder from NBA fans on X. Meanwhile, one fan dragged Shai Gilgeous Alexander into the chaos, comparing his theatrics to the Thunder guard’s heavily debated foul-drawing style. “He training to get them calls like sga🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️,” one of them tweeted.

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On the other hand, fans got a bit too creative. They used GIFs of tall objects falling to the ground. Of course, they were resembling Wembanyama’s ‘Great Fall’. Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Wemby’s flopping gotta stop man. You’re 8ft tall, have some shame.”

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Another one said, “This flop from Wemby was ridiculous 😭.” With minimal contact, Wemby went flying across the hardwood. And it surely looked forced. Looks like the 22-year-old has yet to learn the subtle art of foul-baiting from SGA and James Harden.

Imago May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the first half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, another argument suggests that Wemby’s fall may have looked dramatic because of his unique frame, more than intentional acting. As the contact came, he appeared ready to jump, which likely threw off his balance instantly. His towering height and high center of gravity make awkward movements look exaggerated. That is why some fans see him as an unusual blend of elite athletic ability and slightly clumsy body control. “Gonna hurt himself irl flopping like that haha!” they said.

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Lastly, someone added, “Victor Wembanyama being 7-foot-13 is a big enough advantage. He does not need to be getting foul calls like he’s SGA.” Now, 7’13 is surely an exaggeration. However, the crux of the matter is that the San Antonio Spurs star doesn’t need to pull off such odd tactics to get foul calls. Simply put, he doesn’t have to follow Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s tricks for free throws.

Victor Wembanyama walked into the playoffs as a nightmare for opponents. Yet one exaggerated fall flipped the spotlight straight onto him. Meanwhile, comparisons with Shai Gilgeous Alexander only made the chatter louder across social media. Some fans mocked the theatrics, while others blamed Wembanyama’s awkward frame and balance. At the end of the day, you win games through dominance and not forced drama that grabs attention.