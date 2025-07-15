Everyone Noticed Victor Wembanyama’s Behavior Around Savannah James After LeBron Encounter

What happens when a rising global sensation shares the same VIP spotlight as NBA royalty? That’s exactly what played out during the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, and believe us, fans couldn’t take their eyes off it. Victor Wembanyama, the 7’3” marvel already known for shaking up the league with his rookie stats and jaw-dropping defensive impact, found himself back in headlines. Not for missing EuroBasket in the France jersey or injury clearance by the Spurs. This time, it was his brief but buzzworthy off-court moment that had everyone talking.

Just after Riley Minix nailed the game-winner that pushed the Summer Spurs to a perfect 3-0 record with a victory over the Utah Jazz, Wembanyama vanished from his seat. You’d think he’d soak in the moment a bit, but the 21-year-old was on the move. Throughout the first weekend in Vegas, Wemby made time to support his team courtside, and Monday evening was no different. This time, though, he was spotted alongside the Spurs’ new veteran addition, Kelly Olynyk.

As the game wrapped and the crowd buzzed, Wembanyama briefly joined the team’s celebration before making his way through the tunnel. And right before his exit? A quick but memorable exchange with none other than LeBron James. The two stars shared a dap and parted ways, but fans online couldn’t stop replaying the 10-second interaction. And the encounter wasn’t just with LeBron.

Wemby, after shaking hands with the King, didn’t miss out on the royal family. Immediately took a turn towards Savannah and the kids, greeted them with folded hands. And this set the net on fire. It’s not surprising, though. And the respect is mutual. LeBron has also shown admiration for the young French phenom before. In a live taping of his show The Shop, Wemby shared the stage with James, who joked about Wembanyama’s uncanny knack for swatting shots.

“I can’t play that much further… As long as Wemby keeps smacking my [expletive] shots into the stands, it’s gonna make me retire.” However, this more recent encounter has piqued fans’ interest not just because of Bron but Wemby’s brief yet noticeable interaction with Savannah James.

Fans are in awe of Victor Wembanyama’s demeanour around LeBron James’ family

During the interaction that had all eyeballs on social media, Wemby exchanged a fist-bump with Bron and then turned to greet LeBron’s family. Sports media noted Wembanyama was courteous enough to greet Zhuri and Savannah James. This humbleness in his demeanour did not remain unnoticed by the fans, with one writing, “Loved how he immediately greeted Savannah and his kids out of courtesy.” That’s what a good upbringing means. Respect everyone, and not just those who matter. Wemby’s greetings send a deep message that, beyond on-court rivalries, the hoop community recognizes each other. Respect one another.

Another fan chimed in, “Wemby such a gentleman man… saying hi to Bron’s wife too… inspirational,” echoing the sentiment that the Spurs rookie’s manners were exemplary. This praise aligns with comments that tag him as a respectful guy, reflecting how viewers celebrated his humble attitude on social media.

Fans also joked about his height as one wrote, “Wemby makes everyone look like ants,” highlighting how anyone in the regular circle would go Woooow seeing a 7’3” humble man. As another fan pointed out, “Zuri (Zhuri Nova James) was amazed at how tall he is lol,” capturing the child’s wide-eyed reaction to the center’s colossal stature, as LeBron’s young daughter appeared impressed by Wembanyama’s size.

In fact, some fans joked that Wemby’s presence left even LeBron momentarily speechless. One user quipped, “Wemby’s aura got LeBron saying “wassup” three times within 5 seconds”, poking fun at how the youngster’s aura seemed to captivate the NBA veteran. The lighthearted remark underscored the buzz around Wemby’s larger-than-life court presence.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Men’s Gold Medal Game – France vs United States – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 10, 2024. Victor Wembanyama of France in action against Lebron James of United States. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Wembanyama’s respectful awareness impressed even casual viewers. They noted he acknowledged James’s family without overstepping. Fans called him “a respectful guy” and admired how he simply offered a folded hand (namaste) gesture. As one fan summarized, “Wemby’s level of respect, acknowledgement & awareness is incredible.” Amazing how an interaction of seconds can reveal volumes about someone’s personality. And currently, fans are soaking up all the positive vibes from this positive encounter between LeBron James and Wemby.