Everyone Notices Bronny James’ Gesture to Bulls Amid Personal NBA Feat

The NBA and G-League spotlights converged on Bronny James this week in a big way. The rookie guard made waves both for his record-breaking efficiency in the G-League and a viral moment during the Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the Chicago Bulls on March 12, 2026. While the Lakers celebrated a crucial home victory, fans were quick to point out a spirited gesture Bronny made toward the Bulls bench, one that many interpreted as a playful reminder of the legacy he comes from.

A widely shared clip from the game shows Bronny reacting emphatically following a monstrous dunk by his father, LeBron James. Social media immediately erupted to point out the exact moment, “Bronny reminding yall how old his dad is just in case yall forgot 😂”.

Bronny held up four fingers in one hand and one in the other, to remind that the #23-bearing player on the Purple & Gold is 41 and still dunking. LeBron Sr. finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and assists each, two steals and a block in 33 minutes of play. It was of course overshadowed by Luka Doncic’s 51 points.

The gesture underscored a unique father-son dynamic that continues to captivate the league in their historic second active season together. The moment wasn’t just about family ties; it highlighted Bronny’s growing confidence as he balances a two-way role between the main roster and the South Bay Lakers.

Bronny was recalled to the Lakers just ahead of the Bulls game to provide backcourt depth. Contrary to another viral moment when the Lakers played against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, tonight marked Bronny’s courtside energy.

He didn’t get any minutes tonight, not even garbage time. But his subsequent contribution in the G-league is under the spotlight while the main Lakers squad is currently sitting as the third seed in the West.

Bronny James on pace for an elite statline

While his viral antics draw the headlines, it is Bronny’s statistical personal feat in the G-League that has scouts taking notice. Following an impressive performance against the Iowa Wolves recently, the South Bay Lakers guard is officially on pace to join the exclusive 50/40/90 club this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoops Alerts (@hoopsalerts)



His latest NBA G League stats show Bronny shooting an incredible 64% from the field, 43% from three-point range, and 90% from the free-throw line. Perhaps most importantly for the organization, the South Bay Lakers have gone an undefeated 11-0 in games where Bronny has played, proving he is a definitive winning player at the professional level.

Underscoring that performance is the fact that he’s a second round #55 pick. He is constantly going back and forth between South Bay and the parent club for garbage time and not getting the development he sorely needs.

However, his time in the G-League is giving him better practice. The 21-year-old’s 15.5 points and 3.5 assists per game average have silenced many early-season skeptics.

Whether he is sinking step-back triples for South Bay or taunting opposing benches at Crypto.com Arena, Bronny James is carving out a legacy that, while built on his father’s foundation, is becoming distinctly his own.