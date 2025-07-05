Everyone Notices Drake & LeBron James’ Strained Relationship as Latest Song Invites New Drama

LeBron James may be enjoying his offseason, but his social media activity has fans raising eyebrows, especially after he quoted lyrics from Clipse’s upcoming album featuring Kendrick Lamar. Posting, “Therapy taught me how to open up / it also showed me I don’t give a f—,” LeBron made it clear which side he’s standing on in the Kendrick-Drake beef.

Drake, on the other hand, hasn’t taken the silence lightly. While LeBron cheered Kendrick during the Pop Out concert, Drake fired back with subtle jabs in his new track “What Did I Miss?” He raps: “Last time I looked to my right, you n—– was standing beside me,” and later references betrayal from those he once considered close, many interpreting that as a clear shot at LeBron.

The tension is even more curious given how tight the two once were. From being seen courtside to collaborating on projects, their friendship was public and seemingly unbreakable. But now, social media is doing what it does best—connecting dots. Both were reportedly in Toronto recently at the same wedding a few weeks ago, though no interaction was confirmed.

Meanwhile, Clipse’s track “Chains & Whips” faced label pushback due to Lamar’s involvement, but Pusha T stood his ground. LeBron, quoting that specific verse, only adds fuel to the theory that he’s aligning with Kendrick. Whether this is a temporary rift or a long-term split, fans are watching closely. The friendship that once felt untouchable is suddenly under scrutiny—and the lyrics keep adding pressure.

