Everyone Thinks JJ Redick Took a Shot at Deandre Ayton With Luka Doncic ‘Defibrillator’ Comment

Analysts and former NBA players have all criticised Luka Doncic for one part of his game. He talks too much to the referees. It distracts him from the game at times. However, in spite of the consequences, Lakers head coach JJ Redick isn’t entirely bothered by Doncic’s habits. It comes back to one reason.

The Lakers head coach knows he doesn’t have to light a fire under Doncic. The Slovenian’s competitive edge is always on. Aside from the complaining, Luka Doncic’s strong desire to be successful has been rewarding for the Lakers. Hence, Redick drew an eye-opening comparison to explain why he is able to tolerate a few emotional outbursts from Doncic.

“Look, I think he’s a special kind of player, a special kind of person and a special kind of competitor. I would much rather have someone who is trying to go out every night and kill than someone you have to revive with a defibrillator every other day,” JJ Redick said after the game against the Pacers.

Doncic doesn’t need a kick to be a ‘killer’ on the court. It’s his default setting. There wasn’t better proof of that than tonight. The six-time All-Star punished the Pacers with 44 points and nine rebounds. Defensively, his activity changed the game. Doncic compiled three steals and 2 blocks to go alongside his virtuoso scoring performance.

Having said that, the last few games have also seen Luka Doncic control his emotions. He isn’t speaking to the officials, arguing calls as often. That has led to better organization for the Lakers, who are showing some stark improvements since the season resumed.

Lakers fans suspect JJ Redick took aim at Deandre Ayton

Lakers fans felt JJ Redick’s comments about Luka Doncic weren’t just a simple compliment. They felt he called out Deandre Ayton with his remarks about effort. “Shot at Ayton,” a fan wrote. This comes amidst reports of the former Suns center feeling disappointed with his role on the Lakers.

ESPN reported Ayton’s outburst after a game against the Orlando Magic. He reportedly spoke against turning into a player like Clint Capela. Additionally, there have always been questions about his inconsistent commitments. “Damn Ayton got destroyed,” another fan commented.

Another fan mentioned, “Big A in the mud.. I wasn’t familiar with your game JJ”. Truth be told, Redick has been the type of coach to call out the Lakers’ group without hesitation. He’s previously slammed his team for not caring enough. His comments could be a reflection of those sentiments rather than a direct dig at Ayton.

Of course, fans aren’t convinced. “Cook Ayton,” one fan wrote. Laker Nation has expressed frustrations with the former number one pick’s questionable efforts at times. That being said, it seems the Lakers center has accepted the criticism coming his way. Ayton’s waiting for a chance to prove the doubters wrong.

Marcus Smart said, “I know as of lately, he’s been getting a lot of backlash for his effort and play. He understands it. I know it may not seem like it, but he does. And he wants to do good and he wants to help this team. I think that’s what’s more frustrating for him because he’s trying but the way he’s trying isn’t working and he’s still trying to figure it out”.

Deandre Ayton is currently suffering from left knee soreness. It doesn’t appear to be a concerning injury. The Lakers center should return soon and will have the opportunity to address the incoming criticism on the floor.