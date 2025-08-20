“Everyone Too Scared”: Jimmy Butler’s Hacker Threatens All American Celebrities and Athletes

From “END THE G——- IN GAZA” to “reply for a follow before he gets his acc back”, these are just some of the tweets that Jimmy Butler’s official X account has released over the last hour. Taking a hot political take on the current world issues, including criticism of President Donald Trump and his inability to release the Epstein files yet, an alleged anonymous hacker used the Golden State Warriors star’s social media platform to speak out. No sooner were they put out than they got deleted, proving that the account was once again back in the NBA player’s hands. However, not before the hacker left a disturbing message.

One of the tweets [now-deleted] put out by the hacker contained a message that read, “since everyone too scared to speak up about it imma hack every celeb and athlete and tweet the truth.” If the warning is real, then Jimmy Butler is just the first domino.

This is not the first time that the social media account of a renowned NBA player got hacked. Back in May 2020, a series of ‘expletive’ tweets were sent out from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s X (then Twitter) account. Giannis’s younger brother, Kostas, and his then girlfriend (now wife) Mariah Riddlesprigger, tweeted on his behalf and wrote, “Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible!”

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s X account was hacked back in September 2024, when the player was on vacation. The alleged hacker promoted a form of cryptocurrency and took a shot at Jaylen Brown’s teammate, Jayson Tatum, by writing “F— Tatum”.

Jimmy Butler hasn’t responded to the hack yet. It still isn’t clear whether he will eventually choose to speak out about it or not. After all, judging from the updates of his other social media account, the player is putting in the work!

Jimmy Butler shares workout footage with former NBA coach

A few hours ago, Jimmy Butler put out a series of stories on his official Instagram account for his 10.1 million followers. The same featured the NBA player at a practice court, working out his basketball skills. He was playing against former NBA player and former NBA coach Adam Harrington, his son Jayden Harrington, basketball coach Marqueese Grayson, and a few other players. The Warriors star stayed explosive on the court as he dropped a 2-pointer right over the player guarding him, made back-to-back far-away shots from the side, and remained consistent with getting the ball through the hoop.

Along with his on-court shots, Butler was simultaneously promoting his Li-Ning shoes, too.

These Instagram stories came only a few days after Butler shared a post with a caption that read “season 15 loading… (jb4 otw too)”. The same showed the Warriors’ power forward back in workout mode as he stretched, exercised, and put in the practice with the same people with whom he practiced recently. The exercises were taken away from the court, too, as Butler also lifted weights, did push-ups, and other forms of workout at the gym. He even did some exercises in the swimming pool alongside the rest of his crew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler)

Jimmy Butler is carrying certain expectations for the next season. Stephen Curry himself recently came out to state that “The way our organization is run, me, Draymond, Jimmy [Butler] are trying to make sure we’re prepared individually and collectively to lead our team to where we’re supposed to go. All that stuff will take care of itself”. From the looks of it, Butler is handling things from his end. The only thing that can be a hindrance in such situations is unwanted hacks.