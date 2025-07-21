Everything Changes for Bronny James as Lakers Receive Bad Dalton Knecht News

They say Popsicles melt faster in July, but nothing’s burning hotter than the tension inside Lakers HQ. The City of Angels isn’t simmering from sunshine alone—it’s the backroom buzz and rising stakes twisting the thermostat. Decisions are boiling as futures dangle. And while LeBron James floats above it all like a myth, two names stir the pot below: his son, Bronny James, and their 17th pick in 2024, Dalton Knecht.

Now, here’s the thing: Fadeaway World originally reported that the Lakers plan to trade Dalton Knecht and clear cap space to sign Marcus Smart. Rob Pelinka has taken the construction duty a bit too seriously this offseason. And this is bringing the Wizards’ star to the squad. Snagging an elite defender checked one big box for the Lakers.

But hold on. Word on the street—courtesy of Lakers insider Anthony Irwin—is that the front office might toss not just DK, but also Maxi Kleber into a trade blender next. Why? To clear the runway for Smart. But for those fans who’ve seen Knecht be more effective in the 2024-25 season over Bronny James, they have a big question in their mind. “Why can’t we get rid of Bronny?”

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, during his YouTube Live, said, “I think Bronny has developed very well in both the G-League and in Summer League. I think he showed a lot of promise. Of course, there’s the LeBron element.” He added, “I don’t think, as long as LeBron is on the roster, they’re getting rid of Bronny. But I think Bronny’s actually shown some promise. And to be honest, looked better than Dalton Knecht did.”

via Imago Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Vegas flipped the script for Bronny as he shone in the Summer League with 14.3 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 boards on 47.6 percent shooting. Meanwhile, Dalton Knecht stumbled to 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal per game on a frosty 29 percent from the floor. Wild twist, right? Last year, Knecht looked unstoppable with 21.3 points and serious two-way juice. Now? The so-called Draft Day steal is slipping through fingers faster than a Mirage illusion.

Forget the hype. Even without weighing expectations, the gap was loud. Bronny soared, Dalton sank, and Buha made it clear. The race wasn’t close. One outshined, the other unraveled. Sometimes, the scoreboard lies. But this time, the eye test screamed truth. “I also think Bronny just looked straight up better, which is wild to say because going back to last summer,” Buha expressed. “Dalton was the one who looked much better. Obviously, throughout the course of the 82-game season, Dalton was the player who looked much better. Rough couple of weeks for him.”

He added, “I think Bronny has shown some real progress and real potential. At least let’s see how he continues to develop in the G-League. If he has not continued to show the strides he showed over the past six months into next season, then that’s a different conversation.” In the 2024-25 season, Knecht averaged 9.1 ppg, 2.8 reb, and 0.8 ast. These stats seemed far superior to James Jr.’s 2.3 ppg, 0.7 reb, and 0.8 ast. But, well, by summer, the plot changed like the sudden shift in weather in a day.

Now the slide feels louder than the hype ever did. Knecht’s post-deadline dip has turned into a full-on Summer League spiral. Misses keep piling up, minutes are slipping away, and confidence looks shaken. All the while, the spotlight stays blinding, but Dalton’s place in JJ Redick’s rotation grows shakier by the game. And what Jovan Buha’s information says seems like a reality check wrapped in truth.

Amidst Bronny James’s improvement, the Lakers receive more Dalton Knecht trouble

“The chatter in Vegas about Dalton Knecht was not good,” Buha shared on his YouTube Live. “[Dalton] played again and had another rough game. Summer League has not helped Dalton Knecht’s stock, and I don’t think at this point he is valued as a first-round pick in terms of asset evaluation.” In Vegas, insiders outside the Lakers circle revealed that Dalton Knecht’s trade value has dropped significantly. “Or if the Lakers are putting Dalton Knecht in a trade, what is he worth. The feedback I got was: no longer worth a first-round valuation.”

If Gabe Vincent, Kleber, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams are all on expiring deals, Dalton Knecht might be the sweetener. Toss in a second-rounder, and suddenly the Los Angeles Lakers have a trade package that could pry open two key pieces for depth.

via Imago Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Knecht’s journey took a wild turn after the failed trade to Charlotte for Mark Williams in February. That collapsed deal hit harder than expected, and his Summer League dip only added fuel. Now, with Marcus Smart landing a two-year, $11 million deal and Jake LaRavia joining the mix, LA’s stacking experience is. Meanwhile, Knecht’s role shrinks, his value dips, and trade talks swirl with Maxi Kleber riding shotgun.

So, Dalton Knecht once danced with promise, now he’s tiptoeing near the trade bin. While Bronny James rises, fueled by flashes and family legacy, Knecht’s slump drags louder than Vegas slot machines. The Lakers have choices to make, and fast. Because in this Hollywood plot, roles are changing, and the credits are already rolling for some.