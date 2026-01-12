“Everything’s on Spotlight”: Stephen Curry Issues Firm Directive to Struggling Warriors Stars After Hawks Loss

Surviving in the NBA is a matter of confidence, consistency, and teamwork. At least, that’s how things have rolled with the Golden State Warriors for over a decade now. However, in the current picture, only Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler are delivering the said consistency. But the rest of the young roster? Well, to say it out loud, they’re struggling… terribly.

Specifically speaking, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody are stealing the spotlight after their shaky night at Chase Center vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. In the Warriors’ 111-124 loss, Moody scored 2/1/1 in 17 minutes. Meanwhile, Podz had 3/1/1 in 16 minutes. Curry, who chipped in 31 points amidst the loss, had a strong message for the youngsters after the game.

Well, Steph Curry feels these struggles are a part of the journey. “Everything’s on the spotlight. It feels like it was probably a heavier weight than even I experienced early in my career,” the 37-year-old superstar told the media in a postgame presser. “But you just kind of have to diagnose or be honest with yourself after each game. What you could have done better, but not lose your confidence. You’re going to get another opportunity in the next game to make an impact.”

Stephen Curry further added, “Quick decisions. Shoot when you’re open. Don’t be results-based. It’s about the process of how you’re playing, how you’re approaching the game, that ends up helping us in the short term and helping you as a player in the long term.”

When the Golden State Warriors drafted Steph Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft, the Dubs were in a difficult spot. Always around the middle sector, barely moving to the top. But in the next 5 years, the change arrived. It came in the form of the Baby-Faced Assassin, whose draft profile precisely asked the teams not to trust him with pulling the team forward.

Now, looking at the stats, Steph averaged 16.9/3.9/5.6 in his first three seasons. Meanwhile, Podziemski has averaged 10.4/5.4/3.5 in the first two seasons; he’s currently in his third year in the league. At the same time, Curry posted 19.5/4.0/6.4 in the first five years of his career. On the other hand, Moody has posted 6.7/2.2/0.8 in four seasons; he’s currently in his fifth season.

Meanwhile, the head coach Steve Kerr and Jimmy Butler joined the party to drop some crucial words of advice for the two struggling youngsters on the Warriors roster.

Stephen Curry’s message finds support from Coach Kerr and Jimmy Butler

“Well, that’s part of being in this league is advancing. I’ve always felt like the great players play really well, like four out of every five nights. Role players, it’s kind of two out of every four,” Steve Kerr told the media after the loss vs. the Hawks. Coach further explained that star players earn more because they perform consistently almost every night. Most role players fluctuate. “That’s all this league is. The great players can do it every night. The younger players are trying to develop that consistency.”

Now, Jimmy Butler chipped in. He said, “Stay in it, man. You got to understand that this league is about ups and downs and staying in the middle. Then you just got to figure out ways to impact the game when your shot isn’t falling.” Butler, with 15 years in the league, says that this is the part of being a pro. “I think we can all say that we’ve been through it. You ask all the right questions to everybody and get back in the lab and figure it out.”

Growth in the Golden State has always been loud, uncomfortable, and worth it. Now, with the spotlight burning hot on Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody, Stephen Curry is preaching patience and process. Meanwhile, Coach Kerr is framing consistency as the separator, and Jimmy Butler is demanding grit beyond shooting. The message is clear. Stay confident. Stay connected. Keep working. This franchise rewards those who survive the noise.