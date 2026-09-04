Ex-Celtics Star Announces Retirement at 34 After Injury-Plagued Career, Reveals Next Basketball Stint

A long basketball journey has finally reached its closing chapter, but retirement doesn’t necessarily mean walking away from the game. At 34, the former Boston Celtics big man has officially stepped away from professional basketball after a career that took him from Columbus to the NBA and across international leagues. Yet instead of leaving the hardwood behind entirely, he has chosen a new seat on the bench, returning to the place where his basketball story first became national.

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He is Jared Sullinger.

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Sullinger announced his retirement in an emotional statement on X. He reflected on the journey that began in Columbus and eventually took him around the world.

“After a lifetime of giving everything I have to this game, it’s time for me to officially step away from playing basketball. What a journey it has been. From a kid with a dream in Columbus, Ohio, to wearing an Ohio State jersey, hearing my name called on NBA Draft night, representing the Boston Celtics, and having the honor of putting on jerseys of teams across the world.”

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Sullinger’s playing career had taken several turns before reaching this point. The Celtics selected him 21st overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, despite significant medical concerns surrounding his back. Those concerns quickly became reality when a herniated disc forced him to undergo lumbar surgery that ended his rookie season.

The injuries never completely loosened their grip.

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Sullinger developed into a productive interior player despite standing just 6’9 and lacking elite vertical athleticism.



He relied on positioning, lower-body strength, and physicality rather than explosiveness, becoming an effective rebounder who could create space against larger opponents.

On the scoring front, his baby hooks and mid-range shots came in handy. But sustaining that style of play came at a cost.

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A left metatarsal stress fracture disrupted his 2015 season. Another fracture followed. Surgery with the Raptors in 2016 effectively ended his NBA career at just 25 years old; instead of accepting that as the end, Sullinger continued playing overseas, spending nine seasons in China and South Korea and eventually winning a KBL championship and Finals MVP in 2021.

Now, he is choosing to turn those experiences into something that can benefit the next generation.

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Changing Seats: Ex-Celtics big returns to Ohio State

Sullinger revealed that his next chapter in basketball will take him back to Ohio State. He will take the program’s new Director of Player Development role. The former Buckeye starred in Columbus from 2010 to 2012, leading the program to the Final Four while earning two consensus first-team All-American selections.

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His return allows Sullinger to contribute to the program that helped launch his professional career. Working under head coach Jake Diebler, he will take on a newly created role. It’s designed to connect player development with the culture of the Ohio State program.

The position also allows Sullinger to draw from a career that included both NBA success and difficult setbacks. His experience with injuries, international basketball, and the demands of professional basketball gives him a perspective that extends beyond technical instruction.

Sullinger will now focus on helping current Buckeyes develop on and off the court. Using the basketball knowledge accumulated throughout his career, he can shape the next generation.

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“I’m beyond grateful and proud to announce that I’ll be joining The Ohio State University Staff, a dream of mine from the moment I knew coaching would be in my future,” Sullinger wrote. “I get to come home, pour into the next generation, represent the Scarlet and Gray again, and give back to the place that gave so much to me.”

For Sullinger, retirement therefore does not represent an exit from basketball. It represents a change in perspective after spending years fighting through injuries and chasing opportunities around the world. He is returning home to help young players navigate the same game that shaped his life.

“I’m hanging up the jersey, but I’m not walking away from the game. I’m just changing seats. Forever a Buckeye.”