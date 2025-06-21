Ex-Bucks Star’s Unusual Trade Idea to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo Forever Amid Shaquille O’Neal’s Plea

Once again, the NBA rumor mill is making headlines, and Giannis Antetokounmpo finds himself right in the middle. At first, it is just murmurs, someone on a podcast, a cryptic quote, a tweet that makes you pause. Then, before you know it, the offseason spiralled into a full-blown frenzy.

But this time, something feels different. One of Giannis’ former teammates isn’t just hinting. He’s spelling it out. And oddly enough, his solution isn’t a blockbuster trade or a bold front office move, but rather a family reunion?

There’s no questioning the fact that Milwaukee’s got a problem. It’s been three straight seasons of playoff heartbreak. And the once promising Damian Lillard-Giannis partnership fizzled fast.

Likewise, despite his impressive stat line of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists on average, Giannis’ patience is being tested. Back in late 2023, he declined a contract extension, not to stir drama, but to send a message. “I’m a winner,” he said. “If there’s a better situation, I have to take that”. Translation: figure it out, or I will find someone who will.

Former Bucks guard Jeff Teague, a key piece in Milwaukee’s 2021 championship run, joined the Dan Patrick Show, and dropped what might be the strangest, yet weirdly plausible retention strategy we’ve heard yet.

Patrick did not dance around it, saying, “What do you think happens with Giannis this offseason?.” And Teague’s answer? Straight from the heart, and maybe a little tongue in cheek. “I think he stays in Milwaukee,” he said.

“I think his brother’s going to come back. This is my theory. I think they’re going to sign his brother back, and then they might sign the older, the other brother that plays overseas. I think he’s just going to bring his whole family over there. He be like, ‘Hey, if Imma stay here, I’m going to have my whole family on the team.’”

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

It’s funny. But Teague might be onto something. Because when you know Giannis like Teague does, you know what really drives him.

Loyalty. Family. Winning. This is the same guy who got heated losing scrimmages. If the Bucks are not championship ready? Giannis could be championship bound elsewhere. And if Milwaukee offers him two out of those three, despite its recent misfires, the MVP might just take it.

Similarly, like Jeff Teague pitched a wholesome family reunion in Milwaukee, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal offered something a bit more cautionary. Let’s find out what?

Shaquille O’Neal cautions Bucks star to not be a sidekick

On The Big Podcast, Shaquille was candid about his hopes for Giannis.

“I would like to see him go somewhere…I say do that. But if you do that, you have to be at the forefront of those superstars.” This is not just nostalgia. It is lived experience. Shaq has walked this path. He was the guy in Orlando and then in Los Angeles for a year lr two. But when he joined Dwyane Wade in Miami, he had to take a backseat.

While the result was a championship, Shaq never got to be the face of a franchise again. And he does not want that fate for Giannis. “Don’t play with Boom and Bam, and you’re Bam.”

It’s a classic Shaq delivery, but the point is clear. If Giannis does decide to leave Milwaukee, he better not go somewhere to be a second option. Whether it is LeBron, Durant, or whoever else he plays with. O’Neal’s advice is simple, be the main man. Always.

And with Giannis still only 30, the prime of his career, there is no reason he should not be. He is not asking for a super team. He’s asking for a chance.

If that means Milwaukee adds bench scoring instead of blowing it up? So be it. If it means keeping his brothers around to build a unique team culture? Even better. This summer is not about panic, but purpose. If the Bucks want to keep The Greek Freak, they have to stop living off 2021 glory and start with something simple.