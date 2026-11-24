Signing a professional contract with the NBA is often a lifelong dream for most professional basketball players. However, one former Celtics player has only seen trouble after being traded and waived.

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According to ESPN, RJ Luis Jr. plans to sue the NCAA Southeastern Conference for not recognizing his eligibility to play college basketball, after an unfortunate NBA experience.

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“RJ Luis Jr. will sue the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey for damages in the days ahead, his attorney told @MedcalfByESPN on Monday,” ESPN reported on November 24, 2026.

The timeline of RJ Luis Jr.’s decisions is interesting. He reportedly walked away from offers ranging from $3 million to $4 million in 2025 when he decided to opt for the NBA draft. Luis Jr. had actively rejected those offers, betting on an NBA career instead.

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TIME reported that he had collegiate offers to play with Kansas, Arkansas, North Carolina, and more. Instead, he chose to bet on himself, and the gamble didn’t pay off.

He went undrafted in 2025 and later signed a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz. The Jazz then traded him to the Celtics, who waived him after a few preseason games. As a result, Luis Jr. was left stranded with only one way out – college basketball.

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This is where it gets complicated. Luis Jr. joined LSU after being granted a preliminary injunction by a Louisiana court. However, the Southeastern Conference threatened to kick LSU out of the conference, claiming that the institute was violating NCAA eligibility rules.

Even though he made it to LSU, school president Wade Rousse asked head coach Will Wade not to play Luis Jr. As a result, RJ Luis Jr. stepped away from LSU, stating that he didn’t “want to do anything that will hurt my teammates, my coach or LSU.”

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He’d only played one game with the team after his college return, and had 11 points and 9 rebounds.

That’s not where his fight ends, though. Luis Jr. and his attorney claim that the SEC has violated the preliminary injunction granted to him by the court. Therefore, Luis Jr.’s lawsuit is aimed at both the Southeastern Conference and its commissioner, Greg Sankey, over his eligibility.

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But is the SEC taking strict actions against LSU unprompted? Not really. There’s just a little more to the story than that.

LSU has undergone a similar situation before. Under football coach Lane Kiffin, the school tried to acquire former NFL players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris for its college roster.

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Both players had signed NFL contracts and participated in training camps. So when LSU tried to bring them to the roster, the SEC was not happy. Ultimately, the school backed down, but it was already too late. The SEC went ahead and filed a lawsuit against Lane Kiffin and school president Wade Rousse.

This easily explains Rousse’s discomfort with the RJ Luis Jr. situation. The LSU president already has a lawsuit to worry about. Adding another to the list won’t help his case.

Overall, after Luis Jr. was added to the LSU roster, the SEC became even more irate with the school. Now, a December 3 vote will decide whether the school will be kicked out of the conference or not.