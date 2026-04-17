Ex-Cavs Star Exposes Stephen Curry’s Weakness After Knee Injury in Warriors-Clippers Analysis: “It Was Concerning”

The Golden State Warriors leaned on the brilliance of Stephen Curry to eliminate the LA Clippers in the do-or-die Play-in matchup. Curry’s shot-making once again dictated the tempo, scrambling the defenders and critics searching for answers. Yet amid the praise surrounding the 35-point outing, a former rival flagged a major flaw that many failed to notice, one that is directly related to his lingering right knee.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The expose came from former Cleveland Cavaliers player Iman Shumpert. He has spent multiple Finals battling Stephen Curry during the Warriors’ dynasty era. Having studied Curry extensively and worked under defensive schemes produced under coach Tyronn Lue, Shumpert approached the superstar’s performance from a tactical lens. On ESPN NBA Today, he pointed out that Curry’s recent recovery from a right knee injury has changed the way he operates his offense. Moreover, the Clippers failed to recognize it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Me getting the chance to play under Ty Lue, I watched a ton of film. With knowing that Steph Curry is just nursing that right knee. To see him go left as much as he did was actually concerning,” said Iman Shumpert. In the same breath, he raised concerns about how the Clippers still failed to exploit the situation. “They (Clippers) didn’t force his right leg to be his brakes. If you notice, everything he shot, he fell and made sure that most of his balance relied on his left leg. And I just expected them to make him shoot from the right side of the floor.”

Imago Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) for a basket in the second half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Shumpert further explained that forcing Stephen Curry toward his injured side would have slowed his rhythm and altered his release mechanics. He added, “Make sure that the release is not going to be as quick because he would have to make sure he corrals, get his balance, and make sure it’s a good shot every time. It was concerning to me. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also noted that the superstar repeatedly moved left, relying on quick side-steps rather than hard step-backs that would stress his right knee.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the game itself presented a slightly different picture. While Curry struggled in the first half, shooting 2-of-8, he still knocked down a pair of three-pointers from the right side. In the second quarter, the Baby-faced Assassin found his rhythm, primarily attacking left while continuing to mix in scoring from the opposite side. In short, Shumpert offered a breakthrough analysis of Curry’s right knee- but it doesn’t appear to fully limit him.

This isn’t the first time injuries have shaped how Curry is defended. Early in his career, recurring ankle injuries threatened his trajectory, with multiple sprains and even surgery forcing him and opposing teams to rethink his movement and balance. Back then, defenses often tested his stability, only for Curry to eventually adapt and evolve into a more dynamic offensive force.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development now raises a critical question, as the Warriors face the Suns in another do-or-die matchup. Will the Suns force Curry to the right side?

Will the Phoenix Suns stop Stephen Curry?

The Phoenix Suns enter the do-or-die match against the Warriors following their frustrating defeat against the Trail Blazers, a loss that exposed gaps on both ends of the court. With offensive weapons like Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Jalen Green, the Suns have enough firepower to challenge the aging Warriors’ core.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the tactical focus on Curry’s knee, the Suns will likely come prepared, having studied film to devise plans that limit his left-side exploits. However, forcing Curry to the right won’t solve the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors’ structure is built on spacing and shooting with the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Brandin Podziemski, and Gui Santos. Sending extra defenders to force Curry to the right will only leave the Warriors’ shooters wide open. They might pull the trigger or cut to the basket.

So, the Suns have a huge task ahead of them to stop Steph. They do have an intimidating defender in Dillon Brooks, who could attack the Dubs on both ends of the floor. It’s a match-up that would decide whether they pack for a vacation or the playoffs.